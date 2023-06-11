Suns Trading Chris Paul for 10-Time All-Star ‘Has Quietly Circulated’: Report

The Phoenix Suns trading Chris Paul for a 10-time All-Star this offseason “has quietly circulated” in league circles, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Fischer reported that it’s possible the Suns could trade Paul to the Philadelphia 76ers for James Harden.

“And then there’s the idea of Phoenix exchanging Paul for James Harden, which has quietly circulated around some league personnel since the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago,” Fischer wrote. “A reunion between Harden and Kevin Durant makes for great fodder, and the bearded point guard could feasibly pick up his 2023-24 player option on the condition Philadelphia trades him to the Suns.

“You may remember Paul pulled that exact maneuver to join Harden in Houston in 2017. Harden, though, stands to gain quite a bit more financially from either staying pat with the 76ers or returning to the Rockets and their $60-plus million in waiting cap space.”

Harden, the 2017-18 MVP, can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason if he declines his 2023-24 player option with the Sixers. Meanwhile, the Suns have met with Paul and his representatives and addressed the likelihood that the front office could waive, stretch or trade the future Hall of Famer.

James Harden Could Be Interested in Joining the Suns

According to Brian Geltzeiler of Sirius XM Radio, Harden could be interested in joining the Suns, who have Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Harden has played with Durant on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets.

With free agency pending for James Harden, I’m hearing there is another team prominently on is radar in addition to Houston. That team is the Phoenix Suns. — Brian Geltzeiler (@BGeltzNBA) May 15, 2023

The Suns, who lost to the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 Western Conference Semifinals in six games, have the second-best odds (+300) to land Harden this offseason, per Sportsbetting.ag.

Adams Wells of Bleacher Report believes Harden in Phoenix next to Booker and Durant could work.

“If there is an argument for the Suns once again eschewing depth to go after a player like Harden, it’s what we saw when he played with Durant and Kyrie Irving for the Brooklyn Nets,” Wells wrote on May 17. “It wasn’t a large sample size for that trio, but the Nets’ offense was unstoppable when they were on the court together. Devin Booker, at this stage of his career, is basically Kyrie Irving on the court without all of the extra baggage. It’s probably a long shot they would even get in the mix for Harden, but there are viable reasons it could happen if that’s the direction Ishbia and president of basketball operations James Jones want to go in.”

Harden has career averages of 24.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists with the Thunder, Houston Rockets, Nets and Sixers. The lefty played his college basketball at Arizona State, so he’s familiar with the Phoenix area.

Chris Paul Wants to Stay With the Suns

Paul would like to stay with the Suns, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Only $15.8 million of his $30.8 million salary for the 2023-24 season is guaranteed if he’s waived.

“Paul continues to want to return to the Suns and partner with his close friend Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, sources said,” Woj wrote. “Nevertheless, Paul and his representatives want the organization to make a quicker decision on his future so that he can proceed out into free agency if indeed the Suns ultimately waive him, sources said.”

Paul, 38, averaged a career-low 13.9 points this season.