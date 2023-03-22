Former NBA Veteran Feared Guarding Suns Star Kevin Durant Over LeBron James

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has been one of the top offensive forces in the game of basketball. With his combination of size and offensive versatility, Durant has given defenders nightmares on a regular basis as he can get to his spots and score at multiple levels.

Throughout his illustrious career in the NBA, Durant has gotten the respect of his peers for his elite ability on the court. One of those includes former NBA veteran Chandler Parsons, who played in the league from 2011-2020. On Monday, former NBA veteran Mario Chalmers made headlines after publicly stating that former Miami Heat teammate LeBron James wasn’t “feared” by opposing players in the NBA.

That statement made by Chalmers has started to get the attention of many who have gone up against James. Appearing on Fanduel TV, Parsons added some fire to the conversation when it came to the idea of fearing LeBron. Parsons, who was known for his defensive versatility while in the league, talked about how he feared guarding Durant more than LeBron.

He used Durant’s versatility on the offensive side of the ball to emphasize his point, saying that even if you play great defense Durant was still dangerous. Parsons also went on to say that despite his comments, LeBron was still fear when it came to dealing with LeBron on the court.

“There’s harder matchups one-on-one,” Parsons said. “When I was playing I feared guarding Kevin Durant more than I feared guarding LeBron James, just because of his ability to score in iso, the way he can break you off. The way you can play great defense, he can shoot over you. LeBron is more passive, right? He gets off by getting the extra pass and he’s less aggressive.

“But let’s not get it twisted, there is fear when you see this man [James] coming downhill on you. Or even when you’re going for a layup and you know he’s coming behind you to block your layup off the backboard.”

.@ChandlerParsons and @bansky share their thoughts on Mario Chalmers saying nobody fears LeBron like they did MJ 👀#RunItBack with @MichelleDBeadle pic.twitter.com/M5BaZd4BnI — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) March 21, 2023

Devin Booker Challenges Phoenix Suns to Improve With Kevin Durant Out

The Suns have had their struggles with Durant on the sidelines. After rolling his ankle in a pregame incident, reports have suggested that Durant could return to the court by the end of March.

With the regular season winding down, the Suns know that time is crucial when it comes to finding their groove ahead of the NBA playoffs. Phoenix has an important stretch of upcoming games, especially when it comes to potential playoff seeding.

The Suns find themselves in fourth place in the Western Conference standings heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. With only two games separating them from the sixth seed, Phoenix knows they need to start to come together with Durant out.

All-Star guard Devin Booker talked with AZcentral.com’s Duane Rankin about how the Suns “have some things to clean up.” Booker stated that he knows roles will change with Durant’s return, but knows that the team must get more polished in the meantime.

“We have some things to clean up,” Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker said. “We know roles are going to change when KD comes back, but polishing everything up before he comes back is important, too.”

Suns Look to Take Care of Business Against Los Angeles Lakers

The Suns are preparing to take on the Lakers on Wednesday night. It will be the start of arguably the most important stretch of games for the Suns during the 2022-23 season. Phoenix is coming off a disappointing road loss last Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The team has won five of its last ten games. With the Lakers also battling for a spot in the NBA playoffs, Phoenix will be preparing for a fight. It won’t get easier after Wednesday night, as the Suns will continue their road trip with a Friday night game against the red hot Sacramento Kings. After that, the Suns will return home for a quick turnaround, as they will face Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.