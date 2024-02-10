Ex-Suns Center Joins No. 2 Seed OKC Thunder: Report

The Phoenix Suns have lost one of their options for a midseason addition. They also lost their chance to reunite with one of their former players. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported via his X account that former Sun Bismack Biyombo will sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the rest of the season.

This is not the first Western Conference rival that has signed Biyombo. The Grizzlies signed him after Steven Adams underwent season-ending surgery. Biyombo played 30 games for the Grizzlies, where he averaged 5.2 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 56.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies then waived him to sign Vince Williams to a full-time deal. Biyombo played for the Suns from 2021 to 2023. He played 97 regular season games and 17 playoff games for the Suns in that span. Now that he’s on the Thunder, there’s a strong possibility that the Suns may face off against him at some point during the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Suns Had Been in Contact With Bismack Biyombo: Report

Between when the Grizzlies waived Bismack Biyombo and when he signed with the Thunder, he and the Suns reportedly discussed him coming back. PHNX Sports’ Gerald Bourget reported that the two sides had talked, though, obviously, nothing came of it.

“There isn’t any urgency on signing a deal just yet, but a source said Biyombo and the Suns have been in contact, which would make sense given their recent history and the team’s need for a more athletic, shot-blocking option at the center position,” Bourguet reported in a January 26 story.

Bourget followed that up by adding that the Suns would want him because he gives them familiarity and frontcourt depth.

“Depending on what the roster looks like after the deadline, there’s a real possibility the Suns reach back out to Biyombo and bring him aboard as another option in that backup big spot. Given how he first joined Phoenix, this team is plenty familiar with his ability to stay in great shape despite being unsigned.”

But instead, Biyombo signed with the Thunder, which means the Suns will have to look elsewhere to shore up their frontcourt before the playoffs.

Jusuf Nurkic Courts Danilo Gallinari to Join Suns

Bismack Biyombo’s return to the Suns is out of the question for the time being. However, the Suns still have other options besides him. Danilo Gallinari is now an option for the Suns after the Pistons waived him, and Suns center Jusuf Nurkic signaled that he wants to join forces.

After the Pistons waived Gallinari, Nurkic called him out via his X account while calling him “brate (Bosnian for “brother).”

If Gallinari comes to the Suns, it wouldn’t be the first time he and Nurkic have been teammates. The two of them played together on the Denver Nuggets from 2014 to 2017. Gallinari is not a shot-blocker like Bismack Biyombo, but he would give the Suns another scorer on top of frontcourt depth.

Despite Gallinari’s age and injury rap sheet, he can still shoot the rock. In 32 games during the 2023-24 season, Gallinari is putting up a true shooting percentage of nearly 62%. The Suns opened up a few roster spots after the trades they made. There aren’t that many available frontcourt options who could fill in one of those spots better than Gallinari.