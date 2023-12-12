Suns Fans Call for P.J. Tucker Reunion, Multiple Contenders ‘Monitoring’

With PJ Tucker potentially hitting the market, the Phoenix Suns may have an opportunity on their hands. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the former Sun and NBA Champion has been unhappy with his role on the Los Angeles Clippers, which could lead to him becoming available.

“Forward P.J. Tucker has expressed frustration about his current situation with the team, and both sides are discussing ways to resolve a role for him there or elsewhere, according to league sources,” Charania wrote in a December 11 story.

After the Clippers acquired Tucker along with James Harden, the former has not played since November 27. That explains Tucker’s frustration with his role since he wants to play.

Charania added that “multiple contending teams are monitoring the Tucker situation in LA,” though he didn’t name anyone specific. Tucker will be paid $11 million for the 2023-24 season and has a player option for $11.5 million for the 2024-25 season that he will likely take.

Tucker’s subpar production, combined with his expensive contract, makes it possible that the Clippers will waive him. Or, the Clippers will trade him in a salary dump, where his next team will wiave him. If either of those scenarios come to fruition, the Suns could bring back a familiar face, Tucker played for the Suns from 2012 to 2017

Suns Fans Call for PJ Tucker Reunion

Following Charania’s report about PJ Tucker, the PHNX Suns X account asked Suns fans if they wanted a PJ Tucker reunion in Phoenix on December 11.

According to @ShamsCharania in the Athletic, P.J. Tucker may not be long in LA and contenders are monitoring the situation. Would you want P.J. back in the Valley? pic.twitter.com/sS6AKfD7o3 — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) December 11, 2023

Suns fans appeared to be all for bringing him back. One said, “Oh my pj should come back to phx,” via their X account. Another said “On a buyout, if there are no other options, absolutely. Not sure he’s worth trading for. Isn’t he washed?” via their X account. Another fan brought up another reason why the Suns should bring him back when he said, “If we can’t trade for a better option than of course, yes,” via their X account.

Not everyone in the fanbase is for it. Fans against a reunion called him “beyond washed” via their X account, which is slang for not good anymore. At 38 years old and not as productive as he once was, they have a point.

However, the Suns don’t have too much depth outside of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. Tucker might not be in his prime, but he could still be a better option than what the Suns have.

PJ Tucker Breaks Silence on Clippers Role

In an interview with ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly, PJ Tucker gave his candid thoughts on not playing for the Clippers

“I’m not playing. I’m out of the lineup. It was a decision that was made, and I’m living with it right now. But obviously, I feel like I still got a lot to contribute to a team to be able to win, whether that’s here or somewhere else. And here, it’s just not there right now. So I want to do what I can do,” Tucker told Azerly in a December 11 story.

Tucker explained why he wants to play a role on a winning team.

“I want to be able to go to a good team that I can be able to help that. I think it’s kind of prioritized together at the same time and playing a role. And when you know you can play that role and have played that role on championship level teams, not just winning championships, but teams that have a chance to win a championship over the last seven years, eight years. So, yeah,” Tucker said.

Tucker has not been with the Clippers for too long, and yet they have seemingly lost faith in him. If that doesn’t change, Tucker could don a different uniform in 2024.