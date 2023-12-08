Proposed Trade Sends Suns $29 Million ‘Mistake-Free’ Point Guard

Despite having perhaps the most talented trio of NBA stars, the Phoenix Suns‘ depth will warrant doubt, which is why someone like Tyus Jones could be a solid trade target. Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz proposed a trade in a December 4 story between the Suns and Washington Wizards that would send them Jones.

Suns Receive: Jones, Mike Muscala

Wizards Receive: Nassir Little, Grayson Allen, Bol Bol, 2028 and 2029 second-round picks (via Memphis Grizzlies)

Swartz explained why the Suns could use a point guard on their roster like Tyus Jones.

“The trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal (albeit in three games) is averaging a combined 9.5 turnovers per game while Phoenix ranks 24th overall with a 15.1 percent turnover rate,” Swartz wrote.

He then explained further why Jones would fit, especially with Beal out with an injury for the time being.

“Jones’ turnover rate of just 6.1 percent is the lowest of any point guard in the league, as the 27-year-old floor general has just 12 total miscues in his 19 games. He’d be a tremendous table-setter for Phoenix, especially as Beal continues to miss time with injury.”

The Wizards are rebuilding and are one of the worst teams in the league. Since they have little use for Jones, who is on an expiring contract, he may be easier to acquire.

T.J. McConnell Listed as Suns’ No. 1 Trade Target

While Tyus Jones is one option, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley wrote in a November 29 story why T.J. McConnell is their ideal trade target.

“Phoenix seems to think it might, though, as it previously had eyes on McConnell. There are limitations to his game—he’s not a three-point threat and can’t count size (6’1″, 190 lbs) or athleticism as strengths—but he knows how to run an offense. For his career, he has averaged more than three times as many assists (5.0) as turnovers (1.6).” Buckley wrote.

The Indiana Pacers are in the playoff hunt, so it’d be hard to see why they would trade him. However, if the Pacers want to capitalize on their success, they could potentially trade McConnell for an upgrade. If a rebuilding team acquires McConnell, that could potentially pave the way for him to join the Suns.

Bradley Beal May Return in 10 Days: Report

Whether the Suns acquire Tyus Jones in the future or not, they received some good news about Bradley Beal.

“League sources tell me that the injured Beal (back) will be re-evaluated later this week. I’m told Beal has started his ramp-up process, and while the Suns and Beal are being cautious given the nature of his injury, the goal is for him to track toward a return soon, potentially over the next 10 days if things go well,” Charania reported by December 6.

The Suns have kept the ship steady in Beal’s absence. They are 12-9 this season while dealing with other injuries besides Bradley Beal. The fact that Phoenix has been okay despite being top-heavy and missing Beal hints at how dangerous they could be at full strength. However, for the Suns to have a shot at the title, they will need their best players available.