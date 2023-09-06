Lakers Champ Drops NSFW Truth Bomb on LeBron James and Kevin Durant

Many are hopeful that Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will rejoin Team USA next summer for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. But the reality is that Durant has suffered multiple injuries over the last few seasons that have caused him to miss considerable time. Playing offseason basketball could be a huge risk to his health and availability for the following season.

Next summer, James will be preparing to enter his 22nd NBA season and five months removed from his 40th birthday. Preserving his body and health will be necessary because he will likely prioritize competing for NBA titles. Former Los Angeles Lakers champion Robert Horry believes Nike will have the last say so on if the two superstars make the trip to Paris for the Olympics.

“Hey, it depends on what Nike says. If Nike tells those two guys to get their a**** out there and we’re gonna give you x amount of dollars, they are going out there,” Horry said on the “Big Shot Bob” show.

Kevin Durant, LeBron Have Lifetime Nike Deals

LeBron and Durant have already won Olympic Gold as teammates in the 2012 London Games.

In April, Durant joined James as the second active player to ink a lifetime deal with Nike. Durant lauded the opportunity, calling it an “honor” to be linked to the brand in a partnership that will “last forever.”

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership,” Durant said on April 28 via Boardroom. “We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal.”

Gilbert Arenas Slams Team USA Roster

The United States Men’s Basketball Team has dominated thus far in the FIBA World Cup, suffering just one loss in tournament play. But despite their dominance, this is not the Team USA that most people are used to seeing.

It is not to say that this current crop selected by head coach Steve Kerr is untalented. Mikal Bridges had a breakout second half of the season after being traded to the Brooklyn Nets and gifted the green light. Bobby Portis was an NBA Champion with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton were named All-Stars in 2023, and in the eyes of many, Jalen Brunson got snubbed from the All-Star roster after his debut season with the Knicks.

But household names such as Durant, LeBron, and Anthony Davis have left a visible void in this roster. Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas slammed the current Team USA roster on a recent episode of his show, “Gil’s Arena.”

“As a group, we could say this is probably what? F-list compared to what we have,” Arenas said. “Compared to all the players in the NBA. When we are talking about [C-list], we’re talking about Jimmy Butler, [Jaylen Brown]. That would be considered a C group… [Devin] Booker would be what, B? Zion Williamson, that is the B group. Ja Morant, that is the B group. So, this is an F group, compared to what we have.”