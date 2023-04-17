Russell Westbrook Sounds Off About Kevin Durant After Clippers Beat Suns in Game 1

After the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of their first-round series on April 16, Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook talked about what it takes to guard Suns small forward Kevin Durant.

Westbrook guarded Durant a few times in Game 1 and played good defense on his former teammate.

“You just gotta make sure he sees you,” Westbrook said. “Make sure he knows that you’re there. Like I told you guys, he’s a helluva shotmaker. Makes tough shots. One of the elite scorers of all time. Just try to make it difficult for him, make him work a little bit more and that’s it.”

Durant had a terrific all-around performance in Game 1, finishing with 27 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 7-of-15 from the field and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc. However, behind Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers beat the Suns by a final score of 115-110.

Westbrook had an awful shooting night, going 3-of-19, but the All-Star had nine points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and three blocks, including the game-winning block on Suns shooting guard Devin Booker with 10.0 seconds left in regulation.

Kevin Durant on Kawhi Leonard: ‘He’s a Tough Cover’

The Suns had no one who could stop Leonard in Game 1, as the Clippers’ best player finished with 38 points while shooting 13-of-24 from the floor, 3-of-5 from 3 and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line in 42 minutes.

“I mean, he’s a tough cover,” Durant said about Leonard. “He can score from all areas. He was making shots there in the second half. He made some big 3s there in the fourth quarter. Just an all-time player. We gotta continue to be physical and deny his catches and make it as tough as we can on him.”

Durant and the Suns have to do a better job on Leonard if they want to win this series and advance to the Western Conference Semifinals. Game 2 is on April 18, so Phoenix only has one day to watch the film of Game 1 and correct its mistakes.

“We understand it is not going to be easy,” Booker said after Game 1. “It gets harder from here. Thinking back to my first (playoffs), every loss is the worst thing ever and every win you are going to win the rest of them. That’s just how the playoffs go.”

Devin Booker Praised Torrey Craig After Game 1

Booker praised versatile forward Torrey Craig after the Game 1 loss. Craig played 27 minutes and put up 22 points and four rebounds while shooting 9-of-12 from the floor and 2-of-4 from deep.

“Yeah, I mean he did great in it,” Booker said about Craig. “Just playing in that pocket. If teams are gonna play it like that, put fives on him, then he can just do it like that. He played unbelievable tonight on both ends. Yeah, hell of a game by Torrey.”

Craig led the Suns with a plus-minus of +14. Booker, one of the best scorers in the NBA, scored 26 points while shooting 10-of-19 overall in Game 1. However, the Kentucky product shot 0-of-3 from 3-point land.