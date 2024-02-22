Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Singles Out Suns Legend Steve Nash

Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has become one of the best players in the NBA. He’s establishing himself as one of the best players to ever come out of Canada. However, Gilgeous-Alexander understands that, for now, there’s one Canadian player who, for the time being, has him beat: Phoenix Suns legend Steve Nash.

During the All-Star Break, Gilgeous-Alexander responded to former Sun Stephon Marbury, claiming he is the best Canadian basketball player ever.

“I appreciate it, but Steve (Nash) is still ahead of me. Imma try to catch him, but he’s still ahead of me,” Gilgeous-Alexander said via HoopsHype’s X account. “Whenever somebody says good things about you, it’s a compliment. Honestly, (Marbury) was a heck of a basketball player, knows the game really well, and I appreciate it.”

"I appreciate it but Steve (Nash) is still ahead of me. Imma try to catch him but he's still ahead of me.” — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Stephon Marbury calling him the best Canadian player ever pic.twitter.com/o8bxbCE4Ki — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) February 19, 2024

Nash’s peak came when he played for the Suns. He won two consecutive MVP awards in Phoenix and guided them to multiple Western Conference Finals appearances. Gilgeous-Alexander has a lot of ground to make up to catch Nash, which he understands.

Multiple current Canadian players have had individual or team success in the NBA. Players like Jamal Murray, Andrew Wiggins, RJ Barrett, and Kelly Olynyk have stood out. However, Steve Nash set the precedent.

Stephon Marbury Says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the Best

During an appearance on “Ball Don’t Stop,” Stephon Marbury explained why he sees Gilgeous-Alexander as the best Canadian basketball player in NBA history.

“The thing that I’m going to continue to say about him is he’s been consistent,” Marbury said, per Ball Don’t Stop’s X account. “He’s consistently doing what he’s doing each and every night. There’s no night that he’s coming in where he’s not performing at some type of level where he’s creating opportunities for his teammates or himself or on defense. He’s doing something to give his team a chance to win every night that they stop on the basketball court.”

Marbury elaborated on what makes Gilgeous-Alexander stand out as a player.

“His ability with the basketball and how he gets to where he wants to get to with the basketball is different. It’s uncanny. It’s not something that we’ve seen. You never know what’s gonna happen, and it’s not like he’s one of those guys that is flying through the air dunking. His game is really methodical, but at the same time, he’s able to get on the court and be so translucent where he’s doing things we’ve never seen before.

Marbury played for the Suns from 2001 to 2005. Coincidentally, trading away Marbury in 2004 helped the Suns open up cap room to sign Steve Nash the following offseason.

Nets Fire Jacque Vaughn One Year After Firing Steve Nash

Steve Nash has not had the same luck as a coach that he did as a player. He coached the Nets from 2020 to 2022, where he was fired not too long after the 2022-23 season began.

The Nets then replaced him with Jacque Vaughn as head coach. Vaughn however did not last as long as Nash did, as they fired him on February 19, 2024. That was almost one year after they gave him a contract extension in 2023.

Steve Nash may not have helped the Nets succeed, but Vaughn didn’t fare much better.