Insider Reveals Likelihood of Isaiah Thomas Staying With Suns

Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas has returned to the Phoenix Suns, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. That may not be the end of it. Charania revealed how likely it is that Thomas will stay with the Suns for the rest of the season.

“It’s a 10-day contract, but that roster spot is gonna be his, barring anything happening,” Charania said on March 18, per “Run It Back’s X account.

Charania added what Thomas’ appeal to the Suns as a player.

“You think about shooting. You think about playoff experience. He’s been a part of title chases in Boston; the veteran leadership, even if he doesn’t play, I think that’s a guy you can look at in the locker room.”

Nothing is official as of now, but that could change when that contract expires. If Thomas sticks around, it will be the first time he’s finished the season with an NBA team since 2022 when he finished with the Hornets.

This is also his second tenure in Phoenix, having signed with them in 2014, but was then traded a few months later at the 2015 NBA Trade Deadline to Boston.

Thomas has some experience playing beside Bradley Beal, as the two played together on the Wizards during the 2021-22 season.

Isaiah Thomas to Be Available on March 2o

Since agreeing to a 10-Day contract with the Suns, Thomas has yet to play for them. Though no one knows if and when he’ll make his debut, Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix radio host John Gombadoro reported that he should be available to play against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 20.

Gombadoro reported as such via his X account.

This does not mean that Thomas will make his debut for the Suns, but it is a possibility. Gombadoro also added further reporting that Thomas will likely stick around with the Suns for the season. At the same time, they may not feature him in the rotation.

“Isaiah Thomas is coming to Phoenix on a 10-day contract per a report but the expectation is that he will take the Suns final roster spot. I would doubt he cracks the 8-9 man playoff rotation so more insurance policy if one of the guards would get injured,” Gombadoro reported via his X account.

Kevin Garnett Shouts Out Isaiah Thomas

After the Suns signed Thomas, Basketball Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett shouted out Thomas for coming back to the NBA via his X account. He even believes his comeback could be made into a Netflix special.

Thomas himself responded to Garnett’s kind words, saying that it’s “all love big homie.”

All love big homie 🏁🏁🏁 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 17, 2024

Garnett and Thomas have a shared connection having played in Boston for multiple eyars, though they never played together. The Celtics traded Garnett almost two years before they acquired Thomas from the Suns.

Before he agreed to join the Suns, Thomas had plenty of supporters for his comeback. He may very well not play in the rotation, but Thomas’ familarity with Beal along with his experience could make him a valued asset in Phoenix. He hasn’t had playoff success since the height of his playing days in Boston, but that could change with the Suns.