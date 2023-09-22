Suns Emerge as ‘Dark Horse’ in Potential Damian Lillard Blockbuster: Report

All-Star point guard Damian Lillard is the latest superstar to hit the trade market after expressing his desire to no longer play for the Portland Trail Blazers this summer. However, although he has demanded a trade, he is still under contract with the Blazers, meaning they do not have to honor his trade demand. But if they decide to trade him, they will likely want a trade return that is on par with surrendering an All-Star caliber player like Lillard.

As the beginning of the season draws near, Lillard is still a Blazer because the franchise has not received such a trade offer. And bringing him back into the fold, knowing he does not want to be in Portland, could impact the locker room. Per Gerald Bourget of Arizona Sports, the Phoenix Suns have emerged as a ‘dark horse’ candidate to land the star point guard.

“While the Suns lack the assets and/or contracts to trade for Lillard or Harden themselves, one source referred to the Suns as a “mystery team” in regard to their potential involvement. Another called them a “dark horse” to help facilitate a deal as an additional party,” Bourget writes.

“Talks are heating up around the league with teams like Portland, Miami, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Toronto all very active right now. The Suns could be the mystery team needed to get some of these deals done, per my conversations. With camp weeks away, things could get interesting!”

Adam Silver Sounds off on Stars Demanding Trades

If he is dealt before the offseason, Lillard will be one of the biggest superstars in the history of the NBA to get traded, but not the first. After the 2022 NBA Board of Governors meeting, amid Kevin Durant’s initial trade request from the Nets, commissioner Adam Silver warned that stars forcing trades, the way that Durant and many others have, is a bad look for the league.

“Look, this needs to be a two-way street. Teams provide enormous security and guarantees to players, and the expectation is in return that they will meet their end of the bargain,” Silver said of Durant’s trade demand, per Brian Lewis of the “New York Post.

“I’m realistic that there are always conversations that are going to go on behind closed doors between the players and the representatives of the teams, but we don’t like to see players requesting trades, and we don’t like to see it playing out the way it is.”

NBA Stars Forcing Trades Could Have Ripple Effect

Since 2017, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, and James Harden have all forced trades away from undesirable situations to go to more favorable ones, despite being signed to max contracts. Even though max contract superstars forcing trades has been a rare occurrence, Silver says it could have a ripple effect on all the players.

“It’s not just potentially the league or the team governors who are impacted, but lots of other players as well. So, it’s one of those issues that as we move into this collective bargaining cycle … we intend to discuss with our players’ association,” Silver said.

“It’ll never be the case when players won’t be unhappy in certain situations, but we don’t want to see it playing out the way it is now.”