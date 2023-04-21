Suns’ Devin Booker Sounds Off on Huge Game 3 Win Over Clippers

Devin Booker was sensational for the Phoenix Suns in their crucial Game 2 win on Tuesday, April 18. With the Suns needing a win on the road in Game 3 to regain control of their home court advantage, Booker would once again take his game to an impressive level.

The three-time all-star would finish with 45 points, six rebounds, and three assists in Phoenix’s 129-124 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, April 20. Booker would also shoot 18-of-29 from the field and 6-of-7 from the free throw line. Booker has been in the zone as of late, combining for 41.5 points in his last two games. While speaking to the media in his postgame press conference, Booker talked about how it feels to “be in the zone,” especially on a stage like the playoffs.

“I love it…This is my life. I dedicate my whole entire life and I have since I was a kid, to this sport and this game. When you have it going like that, you know on the big stage, there’s nothing else you can ask for.”

"This is my life…" Devin Booker speaks on his dedication to the game following his explosive 45-point Game 4 to lead the Suns to a 2-1 series lead.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/K0r2aWudEh — NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2023

Devin Booker Expects Clippers to Make Adjustments

In the last two games, Devin Booker has put the Suns on his back. On top of averaging 41.5 points per game, Booker is also shooting 62.7% from the field and 50.0% from three point range. With the Suns picking up a crucial win in Game 3, Phoenix now possesses a 2-1 lead in the series with Game 4 set for Saturday, April 22.

Los Angeles will need to pull off a win in Game 4 in order to prevent this series from slipping away. The most important matter of business will be the health of their superstar Kawhi Leonard. The five-time all-star has been one of the most impressive players in this series so far, but was shockingly ruled out for Game 3 just hours before tip-off with a right knee injury.

While Leonard’s absence will be worth monitoring, Booker and the Suns know that the Clippers will be aggressive in their adjustments. In a clip shared by Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic, Booker spoke with the media after Game 3. The Suns superstar was adamant that he knows the Clippers will try to make adjustments to slow him down. Booker admitted that when that happens, he knows that it will be time for Kevin Durant to take over.

“I expect the Clippers to make an adjustment, try to take me away and it’ll be his turn to do it. That’s just how we play.”

"I expect the #Clippers to make an adjustment, try to take me away and it'll be his turn to do it. That's just how we play." Devin Booker on playing with Kevin Durant after scoring 45 points in Game 3 with Durant dropping 28. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/8PVtRLYimf — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 21, 2023

Kevin Durant Praises Devin Booker’s Performance

Suns superstar Kevin Durant was effective once again for Phoenix in their Game 3 win over the Clippers. Durant would finish with 28 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals, while shooting 8-of-15 from the field and 11-of-11 from the free throw line.

While plenty of basketball fans have gotten familiar with Durant having the big box scores throughout his career, his teammate has been the one to find his groove in the Suns’ last two games. Durant spoke about the impressive performance from Devin Booker in his postgame press conference, saying that he almost expects this from Booker at this point.

“All-time…Great performance. You know, playoffs, on the road, Game 3…it’s almost I expect stuff like this from him at this point.”

The Suns will now prepare for Game 4, which is set to take place on Saturday. Phoenix has already taken care of business on the road, as they have regained home court advantage. If the Suns can win Game 4, Phoenix will have the opportunity to close out the series at home and move on to the next round of the playoffs.