Suns Owner Mat Ishbia Teases Franchise-Altering Move

Despite having recent success in building a championship contender with the recent additions of All-Stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the Phoenix Suns remain a step behind the rest of the league in one area. They are currently the only NBA franchise that does not have a G-League team.

However, During an appearance on the Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo show on July 17, Suns’ new owner Mat Ishbia said that could be changing in the not-so-distant future.

“That won’t be something you will be talking about in a week or two,” the Suns’ owner said on the team being the only NBA franchise without a G League affiliate.

“We believe in developing young players. … In the very near future, hopefully, we’ll be able to announce a different strategy on that.”

G-League Has Paid Dividends for Other Franchises

The Suns trending toward adding a G-League affiliate may not seem like a big deal to some, but in all honesty, it is a franchise-altering move. The Suns have some opportunities to give younger guys a trial run in the NBA Summer League, but having a year-round developmental league has bred some of the NBA’s top talent.

The Los Angeles Lakers G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, helped them discover Austin Reaves and Alex Caruso, who both played pivotal roles with the franchise. Caruso was a key rotation player during the Lakers championship run in 2020, and Austin Reaces played so well during the 2023 playoffs that the Lakers signed him to a four-year $53 million extension in July.

The G-League has also given some of the country’s top high school players the opportunity to forgo the NCAA route and become professionals early. Houston Rockets star Jalen Green and Portland Blazers guard Scoot Henderson both played for the G-Leage Ignite and were lottery picks the following season.

Ishbia Doesn’t Predict Any Other Moves This Offseason

The Suns have not been shy about raising the stakes in their effort to curate a title contender. After making the trade to land Chris Paul in 2021, general manager James Jones made the blockbuster deal to land All-Star Kevin Durant at the trade deadline last February. After the Denver Nuggets eliminated Phoenix in the second round of the playoffs, Jones made another blockbuster trade to land Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, although it meant parting ways with Chris Paul, who would be traded to the Golden State Warriors days later.

Ishbia has shown a pattern of pushing all his chips to the center of the table. No amount of star power is too much for the Suns. And there are still a few disgruntled stars on the market looking to change locations, most notably James Harden and Damian Lillard.

But Ishbia says he is happy with the Suns’ roster as the team prepares to open training camp in a couple of months.

“I think our roster is phenomenal,” he added. “I think our coaching staff is phenomenal, I love our players. I think we have a championship-caliber team as it stands right now. With that being said, I don’t forecast or predict any other moves. But with that being said, that could change tomorrow, a certain phone call comes in, and someone checks (in).”

The Suns owner also said he believes the roster has “exceeded” expectations.

“We love our team right now. I think the team that we have out there well exceeds even what we hoped after the season ended.“