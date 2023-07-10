Suns Guard Sounds off on His Future Amid Free Agency

The Phoenix Suns have made several key roster moves over the last several months most notably executing the blockbuster trades that landed them Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant. But what has flown under the radar during this free agency period is what they have done to build a supporting cast around their All-Star trio which includes their starting shooting guard Devin Booker.

During this free agency period, the Suns pulled off a deal to retain guard Josh Okogie. The free agent resigned with the Suns on a 1-year, $2.3 million deal this summer. But despite the deal being for just a year Okogie says his decision to return to Phoenix was based on long-term thinking.

“Just for me, looking at all the teams, I felt like my decision to come to Phoenix was more of a long-term rather than the short-term, make the money,” the Suns guard told Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

“ I was looking at a team that loves me just as much as I love them. Know that I have a role here, a home here and I have a chance to compete for a championship. You can’t ask for that at too many organizations.”

Josh Okogie Sounds off on Free Agency Decision

After trading Chris Paul for Beal, and making several key additions in the free agency period such as sharpshooters Yuta Watanabe and Eric Gordon, the Suns are viewed by many as the favorites to dethrone the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

Could Okogie have gone to a different team and made more money than he will in Phoenix this season? Perhaps. But the chance to win a championship in the NBA is an opportunity that many never even come close to. Okogie says that the amount of “success” he has had with Phoenix thus far also played a role in his decision to return.

“I took the deal looking at the long-term,” Okogie added. “Just in terms of being able to build, not only this year but just my career. I’ve had a lot of success here, kind of revamped my career here last year, and they were able to give me a chance and be gracious on how they move in this organization. So I decided to take a chance on them again.”

Josh Okogie Wants to Be ‘Swiss Army Knife’

The Suns were not expected to make much noise in the free agency period after adding Beal’s $251 million max contract to their books. But they have added several serviceable role players to put around Beal, Booker, and Durant.

Coming out of the Western Conference won’t be an easy task. Several talented teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and the aforementioned Nuggets will stand in their way. But Okigie says the Sun’s roster is talented and wants to be a “Swiss army knife” for the team.

“I feel like we’re talented in so many different aspects and so many different ways. I just like what we can do defensively. That’s my main goal, my main focus. I still want to be that Swiss Army knife for the team,” Okogie said.

“Wherever the holes are that need to be filled up, that’s what I want to do. Plug in the holes and make sure we’re as complete as possible.”