Suns Make Final Call on New Head Coach

The Phoenix Suns made the shocking decision to fire former head coach Monty Williams after back-to-back second-round playoff exits. This decision came despite Williams winning the NBA Coach of the Year award just one season ago.

Following their decision to part ways with Williams, Suns owner Mat Ishbia and general manager James Jones compiled a list of candidates to be his successor. The list included prominent names such as Frank Vogel, Nick Nurse, and Doc Rivers, who all come with title experience within the last 15 seasons. Per ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Suns have officially made their decision — Frank Vogel will replace Williams as Suns head coach.

“The Suns offered Vogel the job on Friday morning, and are expected to complete terms on a long-term deal that’ll deliver him the chance to coach All-NBA stars, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, sources said,” Wojnarowski reported on June 2.

“Vogel emerged out of a finalist group that included former Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers and Suns assistant Kevin Young, sources said. Vogel comes with a 2020 NBA championship from the Lakers and a history of constructing elite NBA defenses.”

Suns Gave ‘Strong Consideration’ to Kevin Young

The Vogel hire may come as a surprise to some, as he wasn’t the most glamorous name in the candidate pool after missing the playoffs in his last season with the Lakers. But what also makes the hire surprising is that many people thought the job would go to Suns’ assistant Kevin Young, who got the vote of confidence from their star shooting guard Devin Booker.

Wojnarowski says “strong consideration” was given to Young, but ultimately the Suns felt Vogel was the man to give them the best shot at winning a championship.

“Phoenix gave strong consideration to Young, who was Williams’ top assistant, and are still hopeful Young might stay on Vogel’s staff, sources said. Young has several options elsewhere in the NBA, too,” Wojnarowski said.

Frank Vogel Comes With Necessary Experience

Of all the coaches in the Suns’ candidate pool, Vogel comes with the most recent championship experience. In the 2020 NBA Bubble, he led the Los Angeles Lakers to a league-leading 17th NBA title, tying them with another storied franchise in the Boston Celtics.

But it is not just that Vogel comes with title experience, although it is an important factor when choosing a coach. He also has years of experience dealing with multiple stars and personalities.

Leading a team to a title is already a tall enough task, but when you have a team that consists of two superstars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, other personalities in Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, and Kyle Kuzma, it is a lot to manage. He also coached Paul George and Lance Stephenson during his tenure with the Indiana Pacers.

Maybe Vogel will be the guy to get a handle on the obvious disconnect that has taken place in Phoenix. Deandre Ayton has been disengaged since the 2021 NBA Finals, and even with the addition of All-NBA talent Kevin Durant, the Suns still lack the mental capacity to finish games and overcome adversity in big moments. It will be interesting to see what Vogel brings to Phoenix.