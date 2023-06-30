Suns Make Huge Splash, Reunite Kevin Durant With Ex-Teammate Amid Free Agency

The Phoenix Suns entered this year’s free agency period knowing it would be a critical one for the future of their franchise. After making moves to pair their star shooting guard Devin Booker with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, this season will certainly be a title or bust year for the franchise. But just as important as the stars on the Suns’ roster are the role players they will surround them with in their chase for next year’s title.

One of the biggest moves Suns general manager James Jones made on the opening night of free agency was reuniting Durant with his former Brooklyn Nets teammate Yuta Watanabe as first reported by NBA insider Shams Charania.

“Free agent Yuta Watanabe has agreed on a deal with the Phoenix Suns,” Charania tweeted on June 30.

Free agent Yuta Watanabe has agreed on a deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

Watanabe was not a household name heading into last season. But amid a year of chaos for the Nets franchise, he was one of their more consistent players.

The Nets sharpshooter had a breakout season in 2023, where he shot a scorching 44% from beyond the arc, elevating himself as one of the top marksmen in the NBA.

Suns Strike Out on Kyrie Irving

Ahead of the start of the free agency period, there was speculation that the Suns could add even more star power to their roster by reuniting Durant with a different ex-teammate. That teammate is his former Nets teammate, Kyrie Irving. In the days leading up to the official start of free agency, Chris B. Haynes of Bleacher Report revealed the All-Star guard intended to meet with the Suns once the free agency period began on June 30.

“Star point guard Kyrie Irving is expected to meet with the Phoenix Suns along with the Dallas Mavericks and possibly other teams when NBA free agency begins on June 30, league sources tell TNT/Bleacher Report,” Haynes said on June 29.

However, the dream of an Irving and Durant reunion was short-lived. In the opening hour of the free agency period, Charania revealed that Irving would be returning to the Dallas Mavericks on a 3-year, $126 million deal.

“Free agent Kyrie Irving has agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to return to the Dallas Mavericks, with a player option in the third season,” Charania tweeted on June 30.

Free agent Kyrie Irving has agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to return to the Dallas Mavericks, with a player option in third season, @TheAthletic @Stadium learned. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

Suns Strike Out on Kyrie Irving

They did not land any big-name players on day one, but the Suns were still one of the most active teams in the free-agency period, just as most expected. They signed five players in addition to Watanabe. They will bring back two familiar faces, Josh Okogie and NBA champion Damion Lee, who were both unrestricted free agents. They also signed three new players Drew Eubanks, Keita Bates-Diop, and former Sacramento Kings big man Chimezie Metu.

The goal for the Suns heading into the free agency was to build out their roster with solid role players, and so far, they are trending in the right direction. They have added a mix of shooting, defense, and playmaking, which will make things easier for their star players.

But the biggest question will be if these role players can perform at a prominent level in the postseason when the Suns will need them the most.