Suns’ Kyrie Irving Interest a ‘Leverage Play’ That Mavericks ‘Doubtful’ to Buy

The supposed interest Kyrie Irving has in the Phoenix Suns and vice versa is merely a “leverage play” on the point guard’s part that the Dallas Mavericks are “doubtful” to buy according to MassLive’s Brian Robb.

Kyrie would have to take a monster paycut for a sign-and-trade to work with Ayton with Suns staying under apron. Doubtful Mavs buy this leverage play. https://t.co/YVjw709blm — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) June 29, 2023

“Kyrie would have to take a monster paycut for a sign-and-trade to work with Ayton with Suns staying under apron,” Robb prefaced before saying, “Doubtful Mavs buy this leverage play.”

Robb’s statement was in response to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, who reported that Irving would be conducting a meeting with the Suns — and possibly the Houston Rockets as well — at the start of NBA free agency on July 1.

“Star point guard Kyrie Irving is expected to meet with the Phoenix Suns along with the Dallas Mavericks and possibly other teams when NBA free agency begins on June 30, league sources tell TNT/Bleacher Report,” Haynes wrote. “The Houston Rockets could seek a meeting as well, according to sources. Meetings are expected to take place in Los Angeles, sources say. The Suns are still being ultra-aggressive in trying to assemble top talent to play alongside their three stars in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. New Suns governor Mat Ishbia and general manager James Jones are working tirelessly to construct a legitimate championship team.”

‘Difficult’ For Suns to Add Kyrie Irving, Mavericks Favorites to

As Haynes reports, despite the Suns’ interest in adding Irving, the Mavericks are still the favorites to land the mercurial ball-handler due to the league’s new collective bargaining agreement set to go into effect on July 1.

“It would be difficult for the Suns to add Irving due to the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement,” Haynes prefaced before saying, “If they acquired him via sign-and-trade, they would be hard-capped at the first salary-cap apron, which is currently projected to be $172 million. They also aren’t expected to have access to the $12.4 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception or the $5 million taxpayer mid-level exception at the moment. The Mavericks are still considered the favorites to re-sign Irving. They would ideally like to get a commitment from him early in free agency so he could assist in recruiting other free agents.”

Irving’s interest in the Suns is not hard to figure out, considering his good friend and former Brooklyn Nets teammate Kevin Durant was acquired by Phoenix ahead of the 2023 trade deadline. Ultimately, though, there are a number of nearly insurmountable obstacles preventing a reunion in the desert.

Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban: I Want Kyrie Irving to Stay

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban made it clear that he does not want to squander an asset his franchise gave up two starters (Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian-Finney Smith) and three future draft picks for during an appearance on 97.1 The Freak on June 22.

“We want to sign him, and hopefully he wants to come back,” Cuban said. “It’s not Kyrie or bust, but we want to keep him,” Cuban said to reporters. “I’m done giving ultimatums on players like I did last year. I want him to stay for sure, and I think we have a good shot. I think he’s happy here. He told me he’s happy here.”

Of course, Irving said similar things to Boston Celtics fans ahead of his infamous 2019 offseason departure, so it’s hard to tell exactly what direction this could go until the pen is put to paper on his next contract.