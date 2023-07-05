Suns Linked to Deal for Coveted Seven-Footer Amid Free Agency

Being one of the few seven-footers in the NBA, center Bol Bol has the potential to be one of the elite rim protectors in the league. Per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Orlando Magic are waiving Bol in preparation for next season.

Enter the Phoenix Suns, who have had a home run of an offseason. The Suns are still in need of a backup center to relieve starting big man Deandre Ayton. Per Jake L. Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Suns were interested in landing Bol from the Orlando Magic before the NBA draft.

“Had heard the Magic were looking at dealing Bol Bol dating back to the NBA Draft. Two teams mentioned were Phoenix and Dallas,” Fischer tweeted.

“But the Suns have flushed out their veteran minimum centers. Wonder if Bol could be in the Mavericks’ plans if Dallas can find a deal for JaVale McGee”

Bol Bol Could Be Perfect Fit With Suns

The former high school standout has had trouble finding his footing in the league after being drafted 44th overall by the Denver Nuggets in 2019. Injuries have also played a role in Bol’s stunted growth. Multiple foot injuries have prevented him from ever playing a full season during his four years in the NBA.

But if you have ever seen Bol play you know that the tools are there. He may stand at over seven feet tall, but Bol’s game emulates that of a guard. He can dribble, elude defenders with a crossover, and set up his teammates.

And on the defensive end, his length, agility, and athleticism make him a nightmare for opposing teams. He is always a threat to grab an offensive rebound or get a chase-down block.

He is just the type of player that the Suns could use coming off the bench. With Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, and Torrey Craig all having departed this offseason, the Suns are going to need someone who can bring some type of defensive intensity to pair with their already explosive offense. Bol could be the perfect player to fill that role. Pairing him with another defensive anchor in Ayton could spell trouble for the rest of the NBA.

Jock Landale Sounds off on New Deal

Bol would be an especially great pickup for the Suns After losing Jock Landale to the Houston Rockets in free agency. The Australian native agreed to a 4-year, $32 million deal in free agency and now will join one of the most explosive young cores in the Western Conference.

Landale earned his payday in this year’s playoffs. With Ayton struggling, former Suns head coach Monty Williams would often call Landale’s number and the undrafted center was ready to answer the bell each time.

After getting paid in free agency, Landale says his new contract is something he has earned.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Landale told ESPN, after signing his deal with the Rockets. “My phone went bananas… it’s obviously something I’ve been dreaming of doing for a long time: being able to earn my way up to something like that. Now that it’s here, it feels like another day. I don’t know if that’s a good thing or bad thing.”