Suns Star Bradley Beal Sends Strong Warning to NBA Teams

During an interview with Deyscha “Sway” Smith of SLAM Magazine, new Phoenix Suns shooting guard Bradley Beal revealed what his personal goals for next season are.

“Oh man, it’s tough,” Beal said. “I haven’t really thought about my own goals yet, but I would say the biggest individual piece is getting back to being one of the best two-way players in the League. Showing that I can really compete at a high level and play a meaningful game. You know, playing in the playoffs, winning in the playoffs, advancing past rounds.

“Granted, I wanna get back to my All-Star level of play. I really believe that that’s who I am: All-NBA guy, All-Star guy. And I have a good group that can push me to be that every single day. So I’m excited about that opportunity. I get to be around like-minded guys and guys who will push me to make sure that I’m the best version of myself every day.”

The Suns acquired Beal from the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul and Landry Shamet. Beal averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists last season in 50 games while shooting 50.6% from the field, 36.5% from beyond the arc and 84.2% from the free-throw line.

A three-time All-Star, Beal has career averages of 22.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Bradley Beal: ‘The Phoenix Suns Will Be Hungry’

Beal, who has never gotten past the second round of the playoffs in his NBA career, is excited to compete for a championship next season.

The Florida product told Smith that the Suns are going to be “hungry” in 2023-24.

“Expect a very fun team to be playing in Arizona this year,” Beal said. “The Phoenix Suns will be hungry. We’ll be very aggressive, but it’ll be a very fun style of play that every fan will love—love to tune in to watch. So, we can’t wait. We’re excited. We have a lot of very talented guys, so we’re excited about it.”

The Suns have a Big 4 of Beal, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Frank Vogel, who won the 2020 championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, replaced Monty Williams as head coach.

Bradley Beal Thought Suns Traded Devin Booker for Him

Beal initially thought the Suns traded Booker for him. However, he was relieved when he found out that wasn’t the case.

“I was like, ‘Why are they trading Book?’ Like there’s no way that this is happening,” Beal said. “Like, this can’t be, this isn’t right. But fast forward, he’s here, I’m here and Kevin’s here and DA’s here. It’s surreal and crazy to think about how the deal even came to fruition, but it’s done and I’m in an awesome situation where I can compete every single night for a chance to win.”

Beal is expected to start at point guard next season for the Suns, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Phoenix is widely expected to start Beal, Eric Gordon, Booker, Durant and Ayton.

The Suns have been busy since free agency started on June 30. The club signed Gordon, Bol Bol, Yuta Watanabe, Chimezie Metu, Keita Bates-Diop and Drew Eubanks and re-signed Damion Lee and Josh Okogie.