Suns’ Deandre Ayton Admits He Can ‘Feel the Whole World Hating’ Him

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton told Eyewitness News Bahamas that he can feel “the whole world hating” him.

The first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft drew some criticism for his performance in the 2023 Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets, a series the Suns lost in six games. Not only did Ayton not play well in the Nuggets series, but he also sat out Game 6 due to a rib contusion he suffered in Game 5.

Many Suns fans wanted Ayton to be traded this summer, but Chris Paul was moved instead. Ayton intends to change the narrative around him next season.

“I can feel the whole world hating me in a way,” Ayton said. “I’m the guy a lot of people point at and I see it and feel it, but mainly what I’ve been working on five to six days a week since we’ve lost is just motivating myself to change the narrative of what people think about me. No matter how you put it, I feel like I have no fans out there and I can feel it because the whole world is saying it. My goal is over the summer is to change the narrative. Just unlock whatever it is and just completely just focus on me and change the whole thing.”

Ayton averaged 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season while shooting 58.9% from the floor and 76.0% from the free-throw line. He had 36 double-doubles and helped Phoenix win 45 games in the regular season.

However, Ayton’s level of play declined in the 2023 playoffs. The big man averaged 13.4 points and 9.7 rebounds in 10 games versus the Los Angeles Clippers and Nuggets. Ayton put up 10.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in the Nuggets series and didn’t register a positive plus-minus rating in any game.

Ayton didn’t have a good relationship with former Suns head coach Monty Williams. Phoenix’s front office feels new head coach Frank Vogel will be able to connect with Ayton better than Williams did and help the Arizona product be more engaged on both ends of the floor on a consistent basis.

Suns Signed Bol Bol

Bol Bol signed a one-year deal with the Suns, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Bol was an unrestricted free agent after getting waived by the Orlando Magic.

The Phoenix Suns are frontrunners to sign free agent Bol Bol, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Rival teams are expecting Bol to sign in near future with the Suns, who have deepened their roster this offseason. pic.twitter.com/vZz1FCPFUu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2023

Bol appeared in 70 games for the Magic last season, averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 54.6% from the field, 26.5% from 3 and 75.9% from the free-throw line.

Bol has career averages of 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds with the Denver Nuggets and Magic in 123 NBA games. He is the son of Manute Bol.

Suns Won’t Trade for James Harden, Paul George

The Suns have zero interest in trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

Harden opted into his 2023-24 player option with the Sixers and requested a trade. However, the Suns will not be trading for the 2017-18 MVP.

The Suns also never discussed trading for Clippers forward Paul George, according to Gambadoro. Phoenix hired Vogel, who coached George on the Pacers, as its new head coach. There had been speculation that Vogel wanted to reunite with George since the two are close.

However, the Suns won’t be trading for George.