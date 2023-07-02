Former Sixth Man of the Year Signs 2-Year Deal With Suns: Report

Eric Gordon is signing a two-year contract with the Phoenix Suns, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Gordon was waived by the Los Angeles Clippers on June 28, so he was an unrestricted free agent. The former Sixth Man of the Year narrowed his choices down to the Suns, Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

The Clippers acquired Gordon from the Rockets at the 2023 trade deadline. The Indiana product averaged 11.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 22 games with Los Angeles while shooting 46.3% from the field, 42.3% from beyond the arc and 84.2% from the free-throw line.

Gordon has career averages of 16.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists with the Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans and Rockets. The Suns now have Gordon, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton as their top players/scorers.

Suns Writer Likes the Move of Getting Eric Gordon

Doug Haller, who covers the Suns for The Athletic, believes Phoenix made a great move by signing Gordon.

“Gordon has been on Phoenix’s wish list it seems for a while,” Haller wrote. “Once upon a time, with a different front office, the Suns signed Gordon to a max offer sheet but the Hornets matched and Gordon stayed in New Orleans. More than a decade later, Gordon finally makes his way to the desert.

“At 34, Gordon’s best years are behind him but he should fit in tremendously with the championship-or-bust Suns. Put him on the court with any combination of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal and he’ll get open looks. (He’s a 37.1 percent career 3-point shooter). Gordon can provide scoring punch off the bench. He’s a capable defender. This is a home run for Phoenix.”

The Suns have been busy since free agency started on June 30. The team signed Yuta Watanabe, Chimezie Metu, Keita Bates-Diop and Drew Eubanks and re-signed Damion Lee and Josh Okogie. Phoenix, however, didn’t re-sign Jock Landale, who signed with the Rockets.

It will be fascinating to see how many games the Suns win next season under first-year head coach Frank Vogel, who replaced Monty Williams. Vogel guided the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2020 championship at the Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando, Florida.

What Does Eric Gordon Bring to the Suns?

Kelly Iko of The Athletic, who covered Gordon in Houston, thinks the Suns are adding a tough competitor who will do whatever it takes to win.

“Following his release from the Clippers, Gordon took a few days to scan the NBA landscape and figure out the next best steps for his career,” Iko wrote. “Latching onto a contender quickly emerged as his biggest priority over potentially making more money elsewhere. It’s a nice addition for a Phoenix Suns team that has been able to add depth around Booker, Durant and now Beal. Gordon brings experience, two-way ability, elite shooting and can also function as a secondary ball handler when necessary.

“New Suns coach Frank Vogel now adds another tough competitor to a core that is firmly entrenched at the top of the Western Conference alongside the reigning champion Denver Nuggets.”

Gordon has appeared in 60 playoff games. He has career postseason averages of 15.6 points.