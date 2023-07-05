Suns Urged to Sign 4-Time All-Star & NBA Champion

The Phoenix Suns have been urged to sign a four-time All-Star and two-time champion.

Ben Stinar of Sports Illustrated thinks the Suns should sign Rajon Rondo.

Opinion: The Phoenix Suns NEED a PG.. Sign Rajon Rondo and have him do nothing but facilitate Beal

Book

KD

Ayton

Gordon Rondo would average 10 APG pic.twitter.com/6X8wxXPOxD — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) July 2, 2023

The Suns traded Chris Paul to the Washington Wizards in the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade, so they need a new floor general. Rondo is not only one of the best point guards in NBA history, but he also played for new Suns head coach Frank Vogel on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rondo and Vogel helped the Lakers win the 2020 championship at the Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando, Florida.

The 37-year-old Rondo has career averages of 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists with the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers. He has won two championships and three assists titles.

Rondo didn’t play in the NBA last season. He turns 38 next season.

Suns Lost Torrey Craig

Torrey Craig left the Suns for the Bulls in free agency. The veteran forward signed a two-year contract with Chicago.

Free agent F Torrey Craig has agreed on a two-year contract with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. Deal includes a player option. Craig averaged 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 24 minutes for Suns last season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2023

Craig averaged 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Suns last season while shooting 45.6% from the field, 39.5% from beyond the arc and 71.1% from the free-throw line. He appeared in 79 games and started 60.

In the 2023 playoffs against the Clippers and Denver Nuggets, Craig put up 6.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. He shot 57.8% overall and 44.0% from 3-point range.

The Suns, despite having Paul, Deandre Ayton, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, lost to the Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals in six games.

Craig has career averages of 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists with the Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Suns and Indiana Pacers.

Suns Got Eric Gordon, Yuta Watanabe, Chimezie Metu, Keita Bates-Diop, Drew Eubanks

The Suns have been busy since free agency started on June 30. The team signed Eric Gordon, Yuta Watanabe, Chimezie Metu, Keita Bates-Diop and Drew Eubanks and re-signed Damion Lee and Josh Okogie.

Phoenix, however, didn’t re-sign Jock Landale, who signed with the Houston Rockets.

Gordon is the best player the Suns added. He has career averages of 16.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists with the Clippers, Pelicans and Rockets. The Indiana product won the 2016-17 Sixth Man of the Year Award with Houston.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic, who covered Gordon in Houston, thinks the Suns are adding a formidable competitor who will do whatever it takes to win.

“Following his release from the Clippers, Gordon took a few days to scan the NBA landscape and figure out the next best steps for his career,” Iko wrote. “Latching onto a contender quickly emerged as his biggest priority over potentially making more money elsewhere. It’s a nice addition for a Phoenix Suns team that has been able to add depth around Booker, Durant and now Beal. Gordon brings experience, two-way ability, elite shooting and can also function as a secondary ball handler when necessary.

“New Suns coach Frank Vogel now adds another tough competitor to a core that is firmly entrenched at the top of the Western Conference alongside the reigning champion Denver Nuggets.”