‘Blockbuster’ Trade Pitch Lands Suns $130 Million Rebounding Champ

A “blockbuster” trade pitch created by Lee Tran of Fadeaway World would land the Phoenix Suns a $130 million rebounding champion.

On August 23, Tran proposed the following trade between the Suns and Atlanta Hawks:

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Deandre Ayton

Phoenix Suns Receive: Clint Capela, Saddiq Bey, Kobe Bufkin

Capela averaged 12.0 points and 11.0 rebounds last season for the Hawks in 65 games while shooting 65.3% from the field. He signed a two-year, $45.5 million extension with Atlanta in September 2021 and will have made more than $130 million in his career once his current contract ends following the 2024-25 season.

The 29-year-old Capela, who began his career with the Houston Rockets, will earn $20.6 million next season. The veteran has career averages of 12.4 points and 10.7 rebounds with the Rockets and Hawks.

Bey is the other player the Suns would acquire from the Hawks for Ayton in this trade pitch. The 24-year-old averaged 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 77 games for the Detroit Pistons and Hawks last season while shooting 42.2% overall, 36.1% from 3 and 86.1% from the free-throw line.

“The Phoenix Suns would get some pieces that could help them win a championship immediately,” Tran wrote. “They don’t need a center that is a focal point; rather, they need players that can contribute immediately in smaller roles. This trade would get them just that.”

Why Haven’t Suns Traded Deandre Ayton Yet?

The Suns haven’t traded Ayton because “there is no viable trade right now turning Ayton into the kinds of players (or picks) that would maintain or boost the Suns’ title odds,” according to Zach Lowe of ESPN.

The Suns discussed Ayton trades with the Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers but wound up keeping the former No. 1 overall pick and trading Chris Paul to the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal instead.

Ayton averaged 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season for the Suns in 67 games while shooting 58.9% from the floor and 76.0% from the free-throw line. The Arizona product recorded 36 double-doubles.

However, Ayton’s level of play declined in the 2023 playoffs. The big man averaged 13.4 points and 9.7 rebounds in 10 games against the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets. Ayton put up 10.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in the Nuggets series and didn’t register a positive plus-minus rating in any contest.

Anthony Edwards Reveals Why Kevin Durant Is His Favorite Player

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards recently revealed why Suns small forward Kevin Durant is his favorite player in the NBA.

Edwards said he’s so fond of Durant because KD “reminds me of myself.”

"He just remind me of myself. He just don't care. He treat the game like the ball can do two things, you gonna make the shot or you gonna miss the shot." Anthony Edwards on why Kevin Durant is his favorite player 💯 (via @Heir_Company)pic.twitter.com/YU3Z2F2bFY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 20, 2023

Durant is one of the best players in NBA history. He has career averages of 27.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists and has won two titles, two Finals MVPs, one regular-season MVP and four scoring titles.

A future Hall of Famer, Durant has made 13 All-Star teams and 10 All-NBA teams. He’s fourth in NBA history in points per game and 13th in points.

Edwards has established himself as one of the top young players in the NBA. He has career averages of 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. The 22-year-old Georgia product made his first All-Star team in 2023 and he will likely play in several more All-Star games in the future.