Proposed Trade Sees Suns Move Chris Paul for 3 Players

A new trade proposal has the Phoenix Suns trading Chris Paul for three players.

In a May 12 column called “Ayton to Mavs? Suns Move CP3? Win-Now Trades That Would Define 2023 NBA Offseason,” Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report proposed that the Suns trade Paul to the Washington Wizards for Monte Morris, Daniel Gafford and Johnny Davis.

“For the Suns, Morris is a table-setter who has no problem deferring to stars like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker,” Bailey wrote. “And if Ayton is indeed moved, they may be in the market for a cheaper center replacement. Daniel Gafford is that, while also being a better defender who’s happy to be a rim-runner on the other end. As for Johnny Davis, he had a dreadful rookie season (5.8 points per game on 38.6 percent shooting), but he’s only 21 and worth a flier on a rookie salary.”

Paul signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Suns in August 2021. His salary for next season is partially guaranteed. Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported on May 12 that the Suns are expected to explore a Paul trade this summer.

“Paul, 38, who missed the final four games of the series against the Nuggets because of a strained left groin and showed signs of decline throughout the season, is guaranteed a little more than half of his $30.8 million salary for next season,” MacMahon wrote. “The salary would become fully guaranteed on June 28, and the Suns are expected to explore what they might get if they traded Paul before making a decision on his contract.”

Chris Paul on His Future: ‘My Contract Not Up’

During his end-of-the-season presser on May 12, Paul was asked if he expects to be back with the Suns next season. Here’s what the 12-time All-Star said.

“My contract not up,” Paul said. “But unfortunately I’m not the GM or anything like that. So we’ll see.”

Paul appeared in 59 games this season for the Suns. He averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists while shooting 44.0% from the field, 37.5% from beyond the arc and 83.1% from the free-throw line. The 38-year-old veteran suffered a groin injury in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets and missed the rest of the series. The Nuggets, led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and star guard Jamal Murray, eliminated the Suns in six games.

CP3 averaged only 12.4 points and 7.4 assists in the 2023 playoffs while shooting 41.8% overall and 32.1% from 3. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported on May 12 that the Suns have been giving other teams the impression that they are looking for a long-term solution at point guard.

Report: The Suns Tried to Trade Chris Paul at the Trade Deadline

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report reported on May 12 that the Suns tried to trade Paul at the February trade deadline. It appears the franchise knows the Wake Forest product can no longer be counted on.

“That included skepticism that Paul would stay healthy for the postseason run,” Pincus wrote. “More than one source said the Suns were looking to trade him for a replacement before the deadline then shifted gears when Durant became available. … Phoenix is facing a payroll in the danger zone known as the second apron and has limited contracts and picks to send out in trades. The right minimum players could help, but if the Suns want more substantiative change, trading one or two of its top four players is probably the answer. Paul’s salary, in particular, could prove helpful since only $15.8 million of $30.8 million is guaranteed, and his $30 million for 2024-25 is non-guaranteed. If Paul were waived, his salary could be stretched over five years at $3.2 million a season.

“That would immediately drop the Suns to about $8.1 million below the projected luxury tax threshold of $162 million. The team would gain the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (projected $12.2 million) and bi-annual exception ($4.4 million). Spending both would put the Suns back into the tax and hard cap their payroll at roughly $169 million.”