Suns Came Very Close to Trading Deandre Ayton to Heated Rival: Report

The Phoenix Suns almost traded center Deandre Ayton to the Dallas Mavericks, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

The Suns came close to acquiring shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., forward Richaun Holmes and center JaVale McGee from the Mavericks for Ayton. However, talks stalled in the end.

“The Phoenix Suns engaged in advanced discussions to trade former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton to the Dallas Mavericks last week during the NBA Draft before the talks stalled, league sources say,” Stein wrote. “The proposed deal, sources tell The Stein Line, would have sent Ayton to Dallas for Tim Hardaway Jr., Richaun Holmes and JaVale McGee — but the Suns balked at McGee’s inclusion.”

Ayton averaged 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Suns this past season while shooting 58.9% from the floor and 76.0% from the free-throw line. He has the same agent as Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

The Suns have decided to keep Ayton for now since the organization wants to see how the big man plays under new head coach Frank Vogel. Phoenix held trade talks with several teams about Ayton, but the Arizona product will remain with the Suns and start alongside All-Stars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Mavericks & Suns Could Talk Again

The Mavericks and Suns could talk again about an Ayton trade later in the year, per Stein.

“Sources with knowledge of the Phoenix/Dallas trade discussions said a resumption of the Ayton talks could not be ruled out,” Stein wrote. “Trading for Ayton would be a pricey gamble for Dallas, given the years and millions left on the inconsistent big man’s deal, but it’s a gamble that the Mavericks would ultimately be willing to take given their need for a center and the relatively low cost to acquire the player chosen two picks ahead of Luka Dončić at No. 1 overall in 2018.”

Ayton tried to leave the Suns last offseason by signing a four-year, $132.9 million offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers in restricted free agency.

However, Phoenix matched Indiana’s offer sheet.

Derrick Rose to the Suns?

The Suns, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks have all been cited as teams expected to have a level of interest in Derrick Rose after the New York Knicks declined to pick up their $15.6 million team option on the former MVP for next season, according to Stein.

“Phoenix, Milwaukee and Chicago have all quickly been cited as teams expected to have a level of interest in former MVP Derrick Rose after the Knicks declined to pick up their $15.6 million team option on Rose for next season,” Stein wrote. “The Knicks are likewise expected to ask Rose to return at a lower number if he does not sign elsewhere.”

Rose signed a three-year, $43.6 million contract with the Knicks in August 2021. The Memphis product has only played in 53 games since signing that contract, averaging 8.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

The youngest MVP in NBA history, Rose appeared in 26 games in 2021-22 before undergoing season-ending ankle surgery and only 27 games this past season. He was removed from the playing rotation in early December.

Rose, who has a relationship with Durant, averaged a career-low 5.6 points in 2022-23.