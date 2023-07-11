Suns’ Level of Interest in Trading for Clippers’ Paul George Revealed

The Phoenix Suns never discussed trading for Los Angeles Clippers small forward Paul George, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

The Suns hired Frank Vogel, who coached George on the Indiana Pacers. There has been speculation that Vogel wants to reunite with George since the two are close.

However, Phoenix won’t be trading for George.

The Paul George rumors are 100% completely false. He was never discussed by Frank Vogel or anyone else in the organization. Good Day Sir! — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 10, 2023

George has only played in 87 out of a possible 164 games in the past two seasons. The eight-time All-Star averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Clippers last season while shooting 45.7% from the field, 37.1% from beyond the arc and 87.1% from the free-throw line.

However, George missed the final nine games of the regular season with a knee injury and didn’t play in the first round of the 2023 playoffs against the Suns. Without George, the Clippers lost to the Suns in five games.

George signed a four-year, $176 million maximum contract extension with the Clippers in December 2020. The six-time All-NBA swingman will make $45.6 million next season. He has a player option worth $48.8 million for the 2024-25 season.

Bol Bol Expected to Join Suns

The Suns are the frontrunners to sign Bol Bol, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Rival teams are expecting Bol to sign with the Suns soon.

The Phoenix Suns are frontrunners to sign free agent Bol Bol, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Rival teams are expecting Bol to sign in near future with the Suns, who have deepened their roster this offseason. pic.twitter.com/vZz1FCPFUu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2023

Bol is an unrestricted free agent after getting waived by the Orlando Magic and going unclaimed on waivers. He appeared in 70 games for the Magic last season, averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 54.6% from the field, 26.5% from beyond the arc and 75.9% from the free-throw line.

Bol has career averages of 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds with the Denver Nuggets and Magic in 123 NBA games. The 23-year-old is the son of Manute Bol.

Suns Have Been Active This Summer

The Suns have been busy since free agency started on June 30. The club signed Eric Gordon, Yuta Watanabe, Chimezie Metu, Keita Bates-Diop and Drew Eubanks and re-signed Damion Lee and Josh Okogie.

Phoenix, however, didn’t re-sign Jock Landale, who signed with the Houston Rockets. Torrey Craig also left the Suns for the Chicago Bulls in free agency.

Gordon is the top player the Suns added. He has career averages of 16.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists with the Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans and Rockets. The Indiana product won the 2016-17 Sixth Man of the Year Award with Houston.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic, who covered Gordon in Houston, believes the Suns added a tough competitor who will do whatever it takes to win. Phoenix now has Gordon, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton as its top players/playmakers.

“Following his release from the Clippers, Gordon took a few days to scan the NBA landscape and figure out the next best steps for his career,” Iko wrote. “Latching onto a contender quickly emerged as his biggest priority over potentially making more money elsewhere. It’s a nice addition for a Phoenix Suns team that has been able to add depth around Booker, Durant and now Beal.

“Gordon brings experience, two-way ability, elite shooting and can also function as a secondary ball handler when necessary.”