7-Year Vet Terminates Contract With Steelers

Dan McCullers has been a backup nose tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers for the past six-plus seasons. But it appears his time with the black and gold has come to an end. This afternoon his name appeared on the NFL transaction report under “Contracts Terminated By Player.”

These days, players who terminate their contracts are typically practice squad guys who have received an offer to sign to the active roster of another team. It has yet to be revealed which team has grabbed the 6-foot-7, 350-pounder.

Dan McCullers’ Career with the Steelers

The Steelers selected Dan McCullers in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of the University of Tennessee. Despite his always modest production, McCullers managed to stick with the team ever since. Never mind that he made just 3 starts in 73 regular season games and his career stat line adds up to just 41 total tackles, 2.5 career sacks, nine quarterback hits and two passes defensed. Most of that production came in his ‘career year’ of 2016, when he had 17 tackles, a sack and five quarterback hits.

McCullers’ departure means that Pittsburgh will likely add a new player to its practice squad to fill the, um, rather large void left in his wake.

This looks to be the second week in a row that Pittsburgh has lost a veteran player from its practice squad. Last week the Arizona Cardinals poached former Giants and Raiders safety Curtis Riley. The Steelers went on to replace Riley by signing safety John Battle to their practice squad, where he remains today.

Pittsburgh’s Protected Practice Squad Players

In related news, the Steelers have designated the four practice squad players that they have protected this week, those being:

DL Henry Mondeaux

RB Wendell Smallwood

WR Deon Cain

LB Jayronne Elliott

