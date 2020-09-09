Ex-Steelers Lineman Lands Sports Talk Radio Gig

In mid-March former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard Ramon Foster retired from the NFL and was placed on the Reserve/Retired list by the team. Today Foster was named morning co-host at WGFX 104.5 The Zone in Nashville, Tennessee, where he will work alongside incumbent Jason Martin. AllAccess.com also advises that Foster will make his debut on the show from 6-9 am Central time on Wednesday September 9.

In the aforementioned press release, Foster—who played with the Steelers for 11 years and went to college at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville—said: “I’ve loved my experiences in the media throughout my 11-year career as a professional football player. It’s important for players to have a voice to express their thoughts clearly for their fan bases and community to lend some understanding. I’m a VFL [Vol for Life] that can’t wait to talk sports and hope I can lend a level of expertise to 104.5 The Zone listeners as they go about their day.

CUMULUS Media VP/GM Allison Warren echoed those thoughts, saying, “Foster joins and all-star line-up on 104.5 THE ZONE. He brings with him a deep history with the Tennessee Volunteers, a wealth of experience and expertise as a former NFL player, and beyond that, a passion for his community and family.

Martin and Foster Replace Mark Howard and Kevin Ingram

The duo replaces longtime sports talk personalities Mark Howard and Kevin Ingram, who were co-hosts on 104.5’s The Wake Up Zone for 16 years and played a pivotal role in raising Nashville’s sports talk radio to the level of quality and prominence that exists today. Former Tennessee Titans player Blaine Bishop, who worked alongside Howard and Ingram on The Wake Up Zone’s most recent incarnation, was re-assigned to an early afternoon show with 104.5 host Mickey Ryan.

Ramon Foster’s Career With The Steelers

Ramon Foster played left and right guard for the Steelers between 2009 and 2019, appearing in 160 games with 145 starts. He came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Steelers after the 2009 NFL Draft. He started at right guard for Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLV, a 31-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

In the wake of Foster’s retirement from the Steelers, head coach Mike Tomlin said: “I want to congratulate Ramon on his career in Pittsburgh. Ramon was class in every way, professional in every way, and I think his career is indicative of what this professional football journey should be about. He went from being an undrafted free agent to giving us over a decade of service at an extremely high level. I am honored to be associated with him and wish he and his family the best of luck in his retirement.”

The Steelers drafted Kevin Dotson in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft in the hope that he develops into Foster’s replacement at left guard. Dotson was selected with the No. 135 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Louisiana-Lafayette.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Rod Woodson Offers Criticism of Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster