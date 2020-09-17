Steelers Lose Safety to Cardinals, Former Pittsburgh TE Joins Ravens

On Wednesday the Arizona Cardinals signed Pittsburgh Steelers safety Curtis Riley off of Pittsburgh’s practice squad, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com.

The Cardinals signed S Curtis Riley off the Steelers’ practice squad, a league source told @bepryor. Riley has already changed his Instagram bio to “Arizona Cardinals safety” and posted a photo of him landing in Phoenix last night on his IG story. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) September 16, 2020

Last week, Riley was one of the four practice squad players the Steelers chose to protect, but he was not protected this week, giving Arizona the chance to add him to its active roster.

Riley was a part of Pittsburgh’s opening day roster, but he was released—and then signed to the practice squad—after the Steelers had the opportunity to bring back former second-round pick Sean Davis, who had been released by the Washington Football Team.

Riley played in 16 games for the Raiders last season, including three starts, and contributed 34 tackles. His best NFL season came in 2018 when he started all 16 games for the New York Giants, recording 75 tackles and four interceptions, including a pick-six against Washington.

This Week’s Protected Practice Squad Players

This week Pittsburgh decided to protect the following four players on its practice squad, according to Pryor.

LB Jayrone Elliott

OT Derwin Gray

DE Henry Mondeaux

RB Wendell Smallwood

The Steelers are indeed signing T Jerald Hawkins to the active roster from the Texans practice squad, per the transaction report. Report also lists Zach Banner on IR, Curtis Riley no longer on PS (Cards active roster) and these four protected PS players. pic.twitter.com/hz7gk7Dl2C — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 16, 2020

Three of the four above-named players were protected for week one. It’s hardly a surprise that offensive tackle Derwin Gray replaced Riley on the list this week, considering the season-ending injury suffered by starting right tackle Zach Banner.

Baltimore Ravens Add Xavier Grimble

In other news, on Wednesday the Baltimore Ravens signed free agent tight end Xavier Grimble to their practice squad.

Grimble played in 47 games with the Steelers between 2016 and 2019, catching 23 passes for 239 yards with three touchdown catches. He spent time with the New York Giants, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers before he joined Pittsburgh’s practice squad and established himself from there.

Steelers’ Chase Claypool the Highest-Rated Rookie in Week One

Finally, it’s worth noting that Steelers rookie receiver Chase Claypool was Pro Football Focus’ highest-rated rookie in the NFL for week one.

Chase Claypool: the highest-graded rookie in W1 🏆 pic.twitter.com/NnARl3Kec7 — PFF (@PFF) September 16, 2020

Claypool had two catches for 39 yards in his NFL debut, plus one rushing attempt for eight yards. While he only ran seven pass routes, he produced the best catch of the night, one befitting his reputation for being strong on contested catches.

PFF’s ratings also help illustrate how well Pittsburgh played on defense against the Giants this past Monday.

Far and away, the Steelers were number one in the NFL this past week in most pressures generated within 2.5 seconds.

Most pressures generated within 2.5 seconds in W1: 1. Pittsburgh Steelers – 22

2. Los Angeles Chargers – 14

2. Washington Football Team – 14

4. Kansas City Chiefs – 12 pic.twitter.com/IqYWzGx8W9 — PFF (@PFF) September 17, 2020

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was pressured on more than half of his dropbacks, the only QB who experienced said pressure more than half the time.

Highest percentage of pressured dropbacks in W1: Daniel Jones – 54.2%

Lamar Jackson – 48.3

Dak Prescott – 42.2

Russell Wilson – 41.0 pic.twitter.com/HHUlks5ON5 — PFF (@PFF) September 17, 2020

Last but not least, according to PFF, Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt graded out the best at his position in week one, leading PFF to name Watt their Defensive MVP of the Week.

“He was the only edge defender in the league who produced grades above 80.0 against the run and as a pass-rusher, and of course, he came down with [a] clutch interception.”

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Steelers Injury Report: 9 Starters Miss Practice