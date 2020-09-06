Steelers Work Out Son of Ex-Steeler Great, 2x Super Bowl Winner

On Saturday the Pittsburgh Steelers set their 53-man roster for 2020 after making a dizzying array of roster cuts that included wide receiver Ryan Switzer and quarterback Paxton Lynch, the latter a former first-round pick of the Denver Broncos. But the 53-man roster may not be set in stone.

According to NFL Reporter Albert Breer, the Steelers have worked out—or have made arrangements to work out—two new players.

Today’s workout/visit list. Also … Jets activate Joe Flacco, Titans activate Vic Beasley. pic.twitter.com/Nrv8ZlhIP7 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 5, 2020

One is a name that will be familiar to some Steelers fans: linebacker Christian Kuntz, a linebacker/long snapper from Duquesne University who has been with the Steelers before.

Since going undrafted in 2017 Kuntz been signed by the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Dallas Renegades of the XFL, that in addition to spending time with the Steelers in August of last year. His most recent trial in Pittsburgh started when he signed in March of this year, but he was waived in early August.

Remember Former Steelers Punter Craig Colquitt?

The other is a name that will almost certainly be familiar to Steelers fans—at least those of a certain age. That name is Colquitt, as in Craig Colquitt, who punted for the Steelers between 1978 and 1984, averaging 41.3 yards per punt on 429 kicks, with a long of 74 yards. During his six seasons in Pittsburgh, Craig Colquitt never had a kick blocked, and he was the punter on two of Pittsburgh’s Super Bowl winning teams, in both 1978 and 1979.

According to Tom Pelissero, reporter for NFL Network and NFL.com, the Steelers anticipate signing his son Dustin, assuming Dustin Colquitt passes a physical and COVID-19 testing.

The #Steelers are bringing in veteran punter Dustin Colquitt for a tryout, per the transaction wire. Colquitt still must go through COVID-19 testing and a physical, but the anticipation going in is if all goes well, they'll sign him. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 5, 2020

That would seem to mark the end for current Steelers punter Jordan Berry, who is entering the last year of his contract, one that is scheduled to pay him $1.8 million this season. If Berry is cut the Steelers will realize $1.8 million in cap savings, but $375,000 in ‘dead money’ will go onto the team’s 2020 salary cap.

Dustin Colquitt

Craig’s son Dustin has played his entire NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs after he was a third-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2005 NFL Draft. Like his father, he went to college at the University of Tennessee. He has a career average of 44.8 yards per punt, having punted 1,124 times in 238 career games with a long of 81 yards. He has had five kicks blocked over the course of his NFL career, but never more than one in a season.

Dustin Colquitt won a Super Bowl title with the Chiefs last season, but the team released him in late April, despite having one year left on his three-year contract. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice, in 2012 and 2016.

Britton Colquitt

Craig Colquitt also has another son that went to the University of Tennessee and has extensive experience as an NFL punter. That would be Britton Colquitt, who has kicked for the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings.

