Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Schedule

On Wednesday morning Pittsburgh Steelers fans learned that their team will open its 2021 regular-season schedule with a game against the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday September 12th.

On Wednesday night the remainder of the schedule was revealed—a slate that is regarded as the toughest in the league (per NFL.com), as determined by the 2020 winning percentage (.574) of this year’s opponents.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Regular-Season Schedule

Sept. 12 @ Bills 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

Sept. 19 vs. Raiders 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

Sept. 26 vs. Bengals 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

Oct. 3 @ Packers 4:25 PM ET (CBS)

Oct. 10 vs. Broncos 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

Oct. 17 vs. Seahawks 8:20 PM ET (NBC)

Oct. 24 BYE WEEK

Oct. 31 @ Browns 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

Nov. 8 vs. Bears 8:15 PM ET (ESPN)

Nov. 14 vs. Lions 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

Nov. 21 @ Chargers 8:20 PM ET (NBC)

Nov. 28 @ Bengals 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

Dec. 5 vs. Ravens 4:25 PM ET (CBS)

Dec. 9 @ Vikings 8:20 PM ET (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Dec. 19 vs. Titans 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

Dec. 26 @ Chiefs 4:25 PM ET (CBS)

Jan. 3 vs. Browns 8:15 PM ET (ESPN)

Jan. 9 @ Ravens 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

As noted above, there are five primetime matchups on this year’s slate, including three at Heinz Field. The Steelers will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football and both the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. On the road the team will have two primetime games, playing the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium, as well as the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.

This is the first year in NFL history that the season includes a 17th regular-season game. The “extra” opponent is the Seattle Seahawks. It’s the first time the NFL has expanded the number of regular-reason games since 1978, which the league went from 14 to 16 contests.

This will be the seventh consecutive year that Pittsburgh is opening away from home, having posted a 3-2-1 record in its last six season openers.

Pittsburgh’s 2021 Preseason Schedule

Prior to today, Pittsburgh already had one preseason game scheduled for 2021 (against the Dallas Cowboys in this year’s Hall of Fame Game on August 5, 2021.)

The Steelers will also play the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. on the road and host the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m. The Steelers will close out the 2021 preseason at the Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 27, marking the 18th consecutive time the two teams will meet in the final week of the preseason.

Five members of the Steelers organization are being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this August, including Class of 2020 members Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu and Donnie Shell, and Class of 2021 members Alan Faneca and Bill Nunn, the latter of whom was already enshrined but will be honored at the ceremony.

Last year the Steelers were scheduled to play four primetime games, as compared to the maximum of five.

