Steelers Add Offensive Tackle, Re-Sign LB/LS

On Tuesday the Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed linebacker/long snapper Christian Kuntz to the practice squad, bringing him back less than a week after waiving him so the team could add tight end Kevin Rader.

More notably, Pittsburgh also signed offensive tackle John Leglue to its practice squad.

OT John Leglue

Leglue, 24, is 6-foot-6 and 301 pounds and played his college football for the Tulane Green Wave, much like practice squad tight end Charles Jones, who the Steelers signed in mid-November.

Leglue entered the NFL in the spring of 2019, inking with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent. He was released by the Broncos at the end of training camp and spent much of the 2019 season on the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints before he moved on to the Green Bay Packers practice squad in December 2019.

He was a two-star recruit coming out of high school and had a limited number of scholarship offers from schools like the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and the University of Louisiana-Monroe, as well as McNeese State and Northwestern State.

Leglue is versatile enough to potentially play any position on the offensive line. In college he started 38 of 49 games and made starts at four different positions: left and right tackle, right guard and center.

In an interview with NFL Draft Diamonds in 2019, he described himself as “a versatile, hardworking and smart offensive lineman that gives everything for the team.”

OT Jarron Jones to Injured Reserve

To make room for Leglue, the Steelers placed offensive tackle Jarron Jones on the practice squad injured list with an undisclosed injury. Jones has been on the practice squad all season, somehow managing to retain his job even after being arrested and charged with aggravated assault, strangulation and simple assault in early October.

As for the aforementioned Kuntz, he was signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad on November 24th to serve as an emergency long snapper should Kameron Canaday be unavailable on short notice. The Steelers also have a development punter on the practice squad in rookie Corliss Waitman, as well as a backup placekicker, Matthew Wright, who has already subbed in for Chris Boswell on two occasions this season, including this past Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Kuntz has also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos. He played his college football at Duquesne University, where he collected 30.5 career sacks and won the Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year award twice.

In addition to Leglue, the Steelers have two other offensive tackles on the practice squad, those being: Anthony Coyle (who signed with Pittsburgh in April and was elevated to the active roster for the December home games vs. Baltimore and Washington); and Brandon Walton, who played his college football at Florida Atlantic and was signed to the practice squad in September.

On Monday, the Steelers lost promising young lineman Derwin Gray after the Jacksonville Jaguars claimed him on waivers. The Steelers waived the 2019 seventh-round pick this past Saturday to make room on the roster for linebacker Tegray Scales.

