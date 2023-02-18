Contract Extension for Steelers Fan Favorite Could be ‘Tricky’

Throughout the NFL, teams are considering contract extensions for players from their 2020 draft classes. With one more year left on his rookie deal, the Pittsburgh Steelers are doing just that for outside linebacker Alex Highsmith.

With a breakout 2022 season, Highsmith earned the “fan favorite” label from Steelers Nation and has undoubtedly earned that contract extension. But The Fan’s Josh Rowntree explained how it could be a tricky task.

Highsmith’s 2023 $2.95 million cap hit will jump to an estimated $13.9 million per season in 2024.

“That would mean something up to a four-year, $56 million deal could be in line for Highsmith, taking him up to age 30 and placing him in the top 10-15 NFL outside linebacker salaries in the NFL,” Rowntree wrote.

“Looking at 2024, the Steelers currently have a fair amount of pricey contracts on the books, which could mean that general manager Omar Khan may have to get creative with how he fits Highsmith into the fold.”

Two of their highest-paid players reside on the defensive line. T.J. Watt’s $30.4 million and Cam Heyward’s $22 million cap hits are substantial. Should the Steelers work out a $14 million per year deal for Highsmith, their outside linebackers alone will earn $45 million annually. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is on the books for an $18 million cap hit. Both he and Watt are candidates for contract restructures this offseason.

Alex Highsmith says that he’s started to think about a contract extension a little bit. Says he “absolutely loves it” in Pittsburgh. #Steelers @937theFan — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) January 9, 2023

“I’m just trusting that God has a plan,” Highsmith told Rowntree. “I know he’s going to have me wherever he wants me. I hope to be here. I absolutely love playing for this team, love playing for this organization, coach Tomlin and everybody. I want to be here.”

Alex Highsmith’s Breakout Season for the Steelers

Alex Highsmith, 25, was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft and is the only star of that class. Selected 53 picks ahead (No. 49) was wide receiver Chase Claypool, who is no longer with the team after his trade to the Chicago Bears in October 2022. Taken in the fourth round was running back Anthony McFarland was active just three times in the last two seasons and spent all but one week in 2022 on the practice squad. He was signed to a futures contract in January. Another fourth-round pick, Kevin Dotson, will be lucky if he’s still a starter in 2023, let alone on the roster. Safety Antoine Brooks Jr. is no longer in the NFL, and once-released tackle Carlos Davis is another futures contract signing.

With the 102nd overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select… Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Charlotte pic.twitter.com/YemnuDV9tN — PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020

While the 2020 class will go down as one of the worst of the Kevin Colbert era, Highsmith has proved an integral part of Pittsburgh’s defense. The UNC-Charlotte walk-on enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, finishing with five forced fumbles (tied-first), 63 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits (career high) and a defended pass. He exceeded his “lofty” goal of 10.0 sacks with 14.5, good for sixth in the NFL. While he fell short of his revised 16.0-sack total, it motivates him for next season.

Alex Highsmith's breakout 2022 season:

– 14.5 sacks (career high, 6th most in NFL)

– 5 forced fumbles (tied for most in NFL)

– 20 QB hits (career high)

– 4 games with 1.5+ sacks Highsmith proved it in Year 3. Next step is working on a well-earned extension with the Steelers. — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) January 9, 2023

Should the Steelers not work out a new deal for Highsmith this offseason, the parties could restart contract talks next January. Otherwise, he’ll test the free-agent market next March. The positives for waiting a year are another 17 games for Highsmith to continue proving his worth (which could mean more money for him), and out of Pittsburgh’s 14 2024 free agents, he’s the lone priority.