Steelers’ T.J. Watt Gives Major Props to Alex Highsmith With New Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed edge rusher Alex Highsmith to a big contract extension on July 19. One of the first people to congratulate him on the new deal was teammate and fellow edge rusher T.J. Watt.

The 3-time All-Pro sent a congratulatory tweet in response to the report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Highsmith and the Steelers agreed to an extension.

“Congrats brother,” Watt posted on Twitter. “You earned it! Can’t wait for this season.”

Rapoport reported the Steelers signed Highsmith to a four-year extension worth $68 million. The deal will pay the soon-to-be 27-year-old an average of $17 million per season starting next year.

That salary places Highsmith among the top 10 highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL.

The $17 million average annual salary Highsmith received was right in line with what Behind the Steeler Curtain insider Jeff Hartman projected the edge rusher would get.

Including this season, the Steelers have Highsmith locked into a five-year, $70.743 million contract with $27.7 million guaranteed.

The 2023 season will be the final year of his rookie contract, which will see Highsmith make $2.743 million.

Alex Highsmith Earns Contract Extension With Steelers

For the second straight year, Steelers general manager Omar Khan signed one of the team’s top defenders to a contract extension before training camp. Last year, the Steelers extended safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on a four-year, $73.612 million contract with $36 million guaranteed.

The Highsmith extension appears to be a win-win situation for the team and player. Highsmith received security beyond his rookie contract, but a majority of the contract is not guaranteed, which protects the Steelers. Pittsburgh also has the edge rusher under contract through the 2027 season.

Highsmith earned his contract extension with a breakout season in 2022. His third year in the league and second full season starting was, by far, his best yet.

Playing all 17 games, Highsmith posted 14.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 20 quarterback hits. In his first two seasons combined, Highsmith had 8 sacks and 21 quarterback hits.

The edge rusher, who turns 26 on August 7, also led the league with 5 forced fumbles.

Highsmith posted 3 sacks in the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he remained productive without Watt in the lineup for the first portion of the season.

While Watt missed seven games after Week 1 dealing with multiple injuries, Highsmith posted 3.5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss and 5 quarterback hits. Then with Watt back on the field, Highsmith registered 8 tackles, 11 quarterback hits and 3 forced fumbles in the final nine contests last season.

Contract Extension ‘Means Everything’ to Highsmith

In addition to Rapoport’s report, the Steelers officially announced Highsmith’s extension on July 19.

Highsmith shared that “this means everything,” when talking to Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley after signing his extension.

“I know I am a Pittsburgh Steeler through and through, and just to be a part of this amazing organization for four more years means the world to me, to my wife, to my whole family,” Highsmith said. “This is where I want to be. This is where I want to play ball. I am unbelievably grateful. I am super thankful to be here and can’t wait to get to work. I am excited.

“This organization, it’s the history. Everyone here, it’s a top-notch organization. It’s an amazing place to play. I love playing on this defense. I love the coaching staff. I love everything about it. I am so thankful to (team president) Mr. (Art) Rooney, (general manager) Omar (Khan) for allowing me to be here for another four years. I am ready to get after it and get to work.”