Former Pitt QB Connected to Steelers OC Job Hours After Firing

The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be the only team in the AFC North with a new offensive coordinator in 2024.

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported on January 17 that the Cleveland Browns fired offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. In addition to Van Pelt, the Browns also departed with running backs coach Stump Mitchell and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney.

It then took only a few hours after Van Pelt’s firing for him to be mentioned as a candidate to be the next offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“With the Steelers looking for a new offensive coordinator, Van Pelt will be a popular name connected to them, considering his Western Pennsylvania ties and the success the Browns have had offensive in his time there,” wrote Steelers Depot’s Josh Carney.

Van Pelt was born in Pittsburgh and played quarterback for the Pitt Panthers from 1989-92. During his Pitt tenure, he broke many school passing records previously held by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino.

How Alex Van Pelt Could Fit as Steelers Offensive Coordinator

If the Steelers make recent play calling experience a requirement for their offensive coordinator opening, then Van Pelt won’t be qualified. Despite serving as Cleveland’s offensive coordinator for four seasons, he didn’t call plays.

That was a responsibility of Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

But there’s still a lot to like about Van Pelt’s resume. A former quarterback, he spent 11 seasons in the NFL as a backup quarterback. He appeared in 31 contests, starting 11 of them for the Buffalo Bills in 1997 and 2001.

Prior to the end of 1993, a big portion of Van Pelt’s football life had been in Pittsburgh. After playing four seasons at Pitt, the Steelers drafted Van Pelt in the eighth round of the 1993 NFL draft.

He didn’t make the team out of training camp, but he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs late in 1993. After again failing to earn a roster spot during training camp in 1994 with Kansas City, he signed with the Bills in 1995.

Van Pelt began his NFL coaching career at quality control with the Bills in 2006. He’s been an offensive assistant in the league over the past 18 years with the Browns, Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Although he didn’t call offensive plays with the Browns, Van Pelt has previous play-calling experience.

He served as offensive coordinator and play caller for nearly a season in Buffalo during 2009. He also called offensive plays in his first coaching gig with the Frankfurt Galaxy in NFL Europe during 2005.

Steelers Offensive Coordinator List Growing Extensive

The list of potential offensive coordinator candidates for the Steelers appears to be growing by the day. That’s especially true with new coaches, such as Van Pelt, becoming available.

In just the past few days, Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell and recently fired Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith have been floated as new candidates.

Other popular names such as Klint Kubiak are still being mentioned in the media as candidates as well.

The media has largely made some sort of connection to the Steelers or Pittsburgh a prerequisite for the job. But the Steelers should consider any candidate who could help the franchise develop a quarterback and score more points.

Under Van Pelt, the Browns were never an elite passing team, but they featured great rushing totals with Nick Chubb. The Browns were ranked in the top six in rushing yards every year with Van Pelt as coordinator until this season. They finished 12th in rushing this season without Chubb for 15 games.