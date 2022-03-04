Analyst Names Potential Price Tag on Steelers-Carson Wentz Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have a veteran quarterback target on their hands.

As the Steelers enter the offseason, priority No. 1 will be finding a new franchise quarterback. After clinching a playoff berth despite dismal play from Ben Roethlisberger, it’s clear that the Steelers don’t need a superstar quarterback to remain a contender.

However, they at least need a steady veteran hand. That steady veteran hand may come in the form of the Indianapolis Colts’ Carson Wentz.

According to Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton, the Steelers should consider a trade for the former Pro Bowl quarterback. In fact, Moton says that if the Colts don’t terminate Wentz’s contract, Pittsburgh should offer just a fourth-round draft pick for the veteran QB.

“If the Colts don’t terminate Wentz’s contract, the Steelers should offer a fourth-round pick for him and restructure his deal, which carries a $28.3 million cap hit,” says Moton.

Why Wentz is Appealing as Starting QB

After just one season with Wentz at quarterback, Indianapolis appears eager to move on from the 29-year-old quarterback. The question is, are they going to trade or release him?

If the Colts release Wentz prior to March 19, they’d be on the hook for $15 million. However, they’d save $13.29 million. If he’s not traded by then and remains on the roster, his $22 million salary becomes guaranteed and he receives his $6.29 million roster bonus from the Colts.

As Moton suggests, the Steelers should make a play for a veteran quarterback while also drafting one in the 2022 NFL draft.

While a lot depends on whether or not the Colts trade or release Wentz, the Steelers should make a play if his cost is merely a low draft pick. Wentz’s contract becomes non-guaranteed following the 2022 season. That means if Wentz doesn’t pan out, or the Steelers want to move ahead with their young quarterback, they could release Wentz at no cost.

The former All-Pro quarterback had a solid season in 2021. Wentz threw 27 touchdowns versus just seven interceptions and had the third-lowest INT rate in the league. He did so with a run-heavy offense and without any sort of notable receiving weapons.

Moton notes that the Steelers follow a similar formula as the Colts’ offense — except that they have better playmakers in receivers Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool along with young tight end Pat Friermuth.

“Within a run-heavy offense (fifth in carries) and with one pass-catcher who went over 40 receptions and 384 yards, Wentz posted decent numbers; a better supporting cast could elevate his play,” explains Moton. “With Pittsburgh, he would have Johnson, Claypool and Freiermuth, which is far better than just the reliable Michael Pittman Jr. on the perimeter.”

Steelers Face Uncertain Future With Current QB’s

The Steelers enter the season with uncertainty at quarterback in Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins. Neither player has proven to be a long-term starter in their prior stints as starting quarterbacks.

General manager Kevin Colbert expressed confidence in Rudolph as the starter entering training camp. However, he did admit the Steelers will “add” to their quarterback room with four total players.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN:

“If we started a season today, Mason would be our starter, and we’re excited to see where that can go,” Colbert said in February. “Mason’s 5-4-1 as an NFL starter, albeit in a backup kind of role, but we’re excited to see what is next for Mason.”

“We know we’re going to add to the position,” Colbert continued. “I can’t tell you how, but at this point we will go to camp with four.”

With the Steelers lacking viable options in the trade market — Jimmy Garoppolo is the next best option outside of Wentz — and free agency — Jameis Winston and Teddy Bridgewater are considered the top QB’s — Wentz becomes Pittsburgh’s best bet for the 2022 season.

Wentz may not be the quarterback Steelers fans are dreaming of, but he could very well emerge as the best option to keep Pittsburgh afloat as a contender.