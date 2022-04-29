Analyst Takes Swipe at Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Selection

The Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines with their first-round selection of Kenny Pickett during the 2022 NFL draft.

Despite picking at No. 20 overall, the Steelers had their pick of the litter as no other quarterbacks were selected prior in the first round. While Pittsburgh had the option of picking from the other top-ranked quarterback prospects — Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder, Matt Corral and Sam Howell — the Steelers opted to select the hometown product and University of Pittsburgh alum.

While the Steelers may have found their future franchise quarterback, the selection wasn’t met without its share of detractors. In fact, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith was among the most notable of people that was skeptical of the pick.

Smith brings up the notion that the Steelers might have opted to select Pickett over a quarterback such as Willis due to the hometown connection.

“Damnit! I don’t know how to feel about the steelers selecting Pickett,” said Smith on Thursday, April 29. “I mean, I know he can play. But I kept hearing about this kid, Willis. So did they take Pickett because he’s better or because he’s home-grown? Damnit, I’m concerned. I’m concerned!!!”

Steelers Viewed Pickett and Willis as Top 2 QB’s

Entering the draft, the Steelers were frequently linked to the likes of Pickett and Willis. In fact, reports were split between who exactly the Steelers favored.

ESPN’s Matt Miller reported on Friday, April 23, that the Steelers were only interested in Pickett.

“It might just be a late draft-season smoke screen, but there is a lot of chatter about the Steelers not being sold on quarterbacks other than Pitt’s Kenny Pickett in this class,” said Miller. “The Steelers famously attended several pro days and had the top quarterbacks on their radar this offseason, but the rumors dominating the text lines this week have Pittsburgh potentially going offensive tackle in Round 1 if the quarterbacks aren’t available.”

On the other hand, ESPN’s Todd McShay believed Pittsburgh was interested in Willis and that he made “sense” for the Steelers.

“You already have a strong run game,” said McShay on Thursday, April 21. “You’ve got a really good defense. So, why not bring in the quarterback in this class, the one quarterback that legitimately can give you a numbers advantage in the run game, a lot like we’ve seen with Lamar Jackson in Baltimore? You know, that’s the kind of play that I suspect that they’re looking to get with Mike Tomlin coming out and saying, we need more mobility at that position. So, Malik Willis makes sense.”

Entering Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft, Willis remains available as no other quarterback was selected following Pickett.

Why the Steelers Might Have Favored Pickett

One can debate for days whether or not Willis was a better fit. The Steelers obviously had an up-close view of Pickett considering he practiced at the same facility as Pittsburgh while in college (the Panthers share a training facility with the Steelers). That may have played a role in the Steelers ultimately selecting Pickett over Willis.

But Pickett ultimately does fit the mold of what the Steelers tend to look for in quarterbacks. He’s able to extend passing plays with his feet, played five years at the University of Pittsburgh and is arguably the most pro-ready of any of the QB prospects due to his experience (49 starts to Willis’ 23 starts).

It also doesn’t hurt that Pickett played against prime competition in a Power Five conference such as the ACC. Willis played at a vastly smaller school in Liberty and only played against two Power Five conference teams in Ole Miss and Syracuse during his final season.

Only time will tell regarding whether or not the Steelers made the right decision, but the pick makes sense.