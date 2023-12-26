Steelers Bring Back Veteran RB Days After Release: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers released running back Anthony McFarland Jr. as part of a slew of roster moves ahead of Week 16. But less than a week later, NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that the veteran running back is returning to the Steelers.

Wilson tweeted on December 25 that the Steelers signed McFarland to their practice squad. The Steelers released McFarland on December 21.

Prior to Week 16, McFarland had spent the entire 2023 season with the Steelers. In fact, in four NFL seasons, he’s never been part of another organization.

In three games during 2023, McFarland has 2 catches for 11 yards. He’s also returned 6 kickoffs for 164 yards, averaging 27.3 yards per return.

Steelers Sign RB Anthony McFarland to Practice Squad

Before facing the Cincinnati Bengals on December 23, the Steelers had to make a cut somewhere on their roster to make room for inside linebacker Kyron Johnson. McFarland proved to be the odd man out after the Steelers replaced him with Godwin Igwebuike on the kick return unit.

The Steelers drafted McFarland at No. 124 overall in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He rushed for 113 yards and caught 6 passes for 54 yards as a rookie.

But McFarland hasn’t matched those totals in the past three years combined.

With Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren combining for 947 offensive snaps, there hasn’t been much playing time for another Steelers running back such as McFarland. The former fourth-round pick has played a career-low 6 offensive snaps this season.

McFarland appeared to carve out a special teams role early in 2023. He averaged more than 30 yards per kickoff return in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

But then McFarland went on injured reserve after the game because of a knee issue. The injury kept him sidelined until Week 10.

Starting in Week 12, Igwebuike, who fills multiple roles on special teams, replaced McFarland on the game day active roster.

Steelers RB, Kick Returner Depth Heading Into Week 17

The Steelers haven’t had much use for McFarland this season in large part because of their health in the offensive backfield.

Harris and Warren have played in all 15 games this season. Both running backs have lined up for at least 450 offensive snaps.

Behind those two running backs, Igwebuike hasn’t seen any offensive playing time this season. Since Week 12, though, Igwebuike has averaged nearly 13 special teams snaps per game.

The Steelers could use a practice squad elevation on McFarland for either or both of the team’s remaining games. That will make the veteran running back available for games again without needing to sign him to the active roster.

But seeing as though the Steelers left McFarland inactive for the final four games he was on the active roster, that doesn’t seem likely.

McFarland’s presence on the team’s practice squad, though, gives the Steelers insurance in case of an injury at running back.

In 17 NFL games, McFarland has posted 146 rushing yards while averaging 3.5 yards per carry. He’s also recorded 11 catches for 87 yards and averaged 26.3 yards on 9 kickoff returns.

Igwebuike is currently listed as the top running back behind Harris and Warren on the Steelers depth chart. The Steelers signed Igwebuike off the Atlanta Falcons practice squad on September 20.

He has 122 rushing yards and a touchdown on 21 career carries in 38 NFL games.