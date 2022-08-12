Antonio Brown’s ‘Biggest Regret’ Tweet Goes Viral

“We’ve had several athletes repost our memes. But this is by far my favorite,” wrote a member of The Sports Memery’s meme team on Thursday, alluding to Antonio Brown’s decision to tweet out the site’s mock quote about the biggest regret of his 12-year NFL career.

“My biggest regret in my career doesn’t involve calling my GM a ‘cracker,’ or showing up to Raiders training camp late with frozen feet, or throwing rocks at that UPS driver, and it definitely doesn’t involve taking my shirt off and doing a victory lap around the Jets’ stadium mid game,” begins the satirical statement, which references a handful of Brown’s most memorable controversies.

“My biggest regret is never getting to see me, Antonio Brown, play a game live. Sure, I can watch the game afterwards, but I can’t imagine what it was like for you all to see something like that,” likening the experience to watching The Beatles — or Jesus — perform at Red Rocks.

‘At Least We Still Get to Watch You Dance AB!’

In case you’re wondering, The Beatles performed at Red Rocks on August 24, 1964, and AB’s tweet got a reaction from the official account of Red Rocks Park & Amphitheater, which replied:

“That Jesus set was (fire).”

That Jesus set was 🔥 https://t.co/vo7vm7mafC — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) August 11, 2022

Another user immediately thought of a hilarious Jack Black monologue from Saturday Night Live in 2013.

Antonio Brown woke up today and this was his first thought pic.twitter.com/pHOyq2SENi — Noah Neidlinger (@candor_for_sale) August 11, 2022

Yet another made a clever reference to Narcissus, one of the more famous works by Italian painter Caravaggio (1571-1610), which draws its inspiration from a Classical Greco-Roman myth and depicts a young man who has fallen in love with his own reflection.

“Narcissus demonstrates the unhappy downfall of one who loves oneself or one’s possessions too much. This mythological story is the origin of the word ‘narcissism’, where someone is fixated with oneself and their attributes, and has an inflated sense of superiority,” explains caravaggio.net.

Finally, there was one particularly snarky reaction to Brown’s tweet:

“At least we still get to watch you dance, AB!”

At least we still get to watch you do your dance, AB! 🙌🕺https://t.co/dC0YA7FuAe — RYN🚫S 🦏 (@realRYNOS) August 11, 2022

That’s a comment on Brown’s seemingly unlikely pursuit of a music career, which he ramped up as his NFL career was winding down.

Recall that AB released the single “Pit Not the Palace” just hours after he left the field mid-game while a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January 2022.

Has Antonio Brown Played His Last NFL Game?

It seems likely that AB is trolling NFL Twitter with this particular tweet, though he may very well agree with the underlying sentiment.

A more interesting question is whether his NFL career is over. At 34, it seems he could still contribute to a team’s on-field success, considering that he scored eight touchdowns in the 15 games he played for the Tampa Bay Bucs in 2020-21, as per Pro Football Reference. But it seems his extensive baggage is preventing any and all teams from considering him. That includes the Cleveland Browns, who AB courted during the offseason.

If his career has come to an end, the four-time first-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler will finish with 928 catches, 12,291 receiving yards and 83 touchdown catches, the overwhelming majority of which came with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2010 draft out of Central Michigan.

