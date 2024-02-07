Steelers’ Art Rooney II Turns Heads With Response on Potential QB Trade

There’s been a lot of chatter in the media about the Pittsburgh Steelers potentially trading for a quarterback this offseason. But Steelers president Art Rooney II and the rest of the team’s brass had yet to address the possibility.

That is, until February 6.

KDKA TV’s Bob Pompeani asked Rooney in a one-on-one interview whether the Steelers would be willing to trade for a current quarterback this offseason. While Rooney didn’t say yes, he didn’t rule out the idea.

“As we sit here in early February, we’re not closing the door on anything,” Rooney told Pompeani. “We have a lot of evaluations to go through, and we’ll go through all the options and do what we need to do to be better this coming season.”

Rooney’s answer garnered quite the reaction on social media, especially from 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi.

“BREAKING: Steelers President Art Rooney II tells the legend @kdpomp that the Steelers are NOT closing the door on a quarterback trade. (i.e. Justin Fields),” Fillipponi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

BREAKING: Steelers President Art Rooney II tells the legend @kdpomp that the Steelers are NOT closing the door on a quarterback trade. (i.e. Justin Fields) pic.twitter.com/5Rx8lphYT0 — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) February 7, 2024

Art Rooney II Says ‘There’s Some Urgency’ for Steelers to Starting Winning Playoff Games Again

Rooney addressing the potential for a new signal caller coming to Pittsburgh through a trade came less than two weeks after the team president fired a clear message of urgency in his yearly press briefing.

“We had enough of this,” Rooney said on January 29, via Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola. “It’s time to get some [playoff] wins.

“It’s time to take these next steps. There’s some urgency there, for sure.”

The Steelers currently have a five-game postseason losing streak. The team last won a playoff game in January 2017.

The seven-year playoff victory drought is the longest in Steelers history since the team recorded its first playoff win in 1972.

During the seven-year drought, with the exception of a few Ben Roethlisberger seasons, the Steelers have largely struggled at quarterback. The most obvious way for Pittsburgh to increase its chances of ending that postseason drought is improved quarterback play.

Rooney acknowledged that in his yearly presser and then again in the interview with Pompeani.

Steelers Fans React to Rooney ‘Not Closing the Door’ on QB Trade

Rooney not shutting the idea of a quarterback trade clearly excited Fillipponi. But not everyone reacted the same way.

“I heard nothing about Justin Fields!” JenkCo wrote on X in response to Fillipponi.

“Another overreaction by Fillipponi,” another X user wrote to the 93.7 The Fan personality.

Another overreaction by Fillipponi. — 𝓙𝓟 (@JP__34) February 7, 2024

Other X users were critical of Rooney.

“Not closing the door on anything,” wrote Gary Martin. “He’s the most non-transparent owner ever.”

Another X user argued that he’d pursue Justin Fields but not for a first-round pick.

The Chicago Bears quarterback is one of many signal callers the Steelers have been connected to this offseason. Fields, though, has been the most popular quarterback mentioned as a trade target for the Steelers.

In free agency rumors, Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson (who is expected to be cut) and Ryan Tannehill have been reoccurring quarterbacks named as fits for Pittsburgh.

Many mock draft experts have also linked the Steelers to several quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL draft class.