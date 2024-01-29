Steelers President Art Rooney II Sends Strong Message on Playoff Futility

The Rooneys are famous for being one of the most patient ownership groups in all of sports, let alone the NFL. But that patience could be wearing thin even for Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II.

“We had enough of this,” Rooney said in his annual end-of-season press briefing on January 29, via Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola. “It’s time to get some wins.

“It’s time to take these next steps. There’s some urgency there, for sure.”

The Steelers have not won a playoff game since January 2017. The seven-year drought is the longest in franchise history since the team recorded its first postseason win in 1972.