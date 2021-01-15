Steelers Assistants Interview for Titans, Dolphins Coordinator Jobs

On Thursday Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced that three of his assistant coaches will not have their contracts renewed, namely offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner, offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett and defensive backs coach Tom Bradley.

But that trio—plus tight ends coach James Daniel, who retired on Thursday—may not be the only Steelers assistants on their way out the door. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reveals that senior defensive assistant/secondary coach Teryl Austin has interviewed with Tennessee for its vacant defensive coordinator position.

More potential coaching departures for Steelers: Senior defensive assistant/secondary coach Teryl Austin is interviewing with the Tennessee Titans today to be their defensive coordinator. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 14, 2021

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was heavily criticized for not employing a defensive coordinator this past season, instead opting to use outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen, who performed the duties of a defensive coordinator without the title. The Titans recorded a mere 19 sacks in 2020, this as compared to Pittsburgh’s league-leading 56. Also, Tennessee’s defense finished 24th in points allowed, 28th in yards allowed (19th vs. run, 29th vs. pass), and dead last in third-down defense.

Austin already has experience as a defensive coordinator, serving in that role for the Detroit Lions between 2014-17 and for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018.

Matt Canada Interviewing for Miami’s Offensive Coordinator Position

Meanwhile, Steelers quarterbacks coach Matt Canada is reportedly one of six candidates who is interviewing for Miami’s offensive coordinator role.

According to Cameron Wolfe, who covers the Dolphins for ESPN, Canada is one of the leading contenders.

Though it was never announced, George Godsey became Dolphins QB coach in the second half of the year. I'd keep a close eye on Studesville, McDaniel, Canada and Elliott among this group. Interviews begun this week and are still ongoing. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 14, 2021

Miami already has a certain amount of familiarity with Canada, as he consulted with the Dolphins before joining Pittsburgh’s staff in January 2020.

Detroit Lions Hire Brad Holmes as General Manager: Report

Another NFL front office move of note concerns the Detroit Lions, who have reportedly hired former Los Angeles Rams Director of College Scouting Brad Holmes as their new General Manager. This will firmly put to bed recent rumors that Steelers Vice President and General Manager Kevin Colbert was going to leave for Detroit.

The #Lions have agreed to terms on a 5-year deal with #Rams Director of College Scouting Brad Holmes as their new GM, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. A meteoric rise for Holmes. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2021

Almost equally notable is that the Panthers have reportedly decided that Scott Fitterer will be Carolina’s new General Manager.

There is still work to be done as far as hammering out the deal. But Scott Fitterer is the choice for the #Panthers after an exhaustive search. https://t.co/Ky16IBUMLv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2021

Colbert has also been linked to the Panthers at various points in time, including late 2019. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was a former minority owner of the Steelers and knows Colbert well.

Yet a recent report from Jason La Confora of CBS Sports indicates that the Colbert has already decided to stay with the Steelers for one more season. A formal announcement could come within the next four weeks.

Omar Khan’s Status?

At the moment, it doesn’t look like Steelers Vice President of Football & Business Administration Omar Khan will be going anywhere either.

He was a finalist for the Houston Texans’ General Manager job before Houston’s owner abruptly went in another direction.

Steelers’ VP of Football and Business Administration Omar Khan, or possibly ESPN MNF analyst Louis Riddick, was in line to become the Texans’ next GM…until he wasn’t.https://t.co/k8BTzQDbVY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2021

Khan also interviewed for the Panthers’ GM job, but as noted above, he was not selected for the role.

