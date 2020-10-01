Steelers-Titans: TV Network, Possible Game Times Revealed

On Wednesday morning we learned that the Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, was postponed in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak among Titans players and personnel. On Wednesday afternoon, the Titans added a fourth player to the team’s COVID-19 Reserve list, making a total of nine players and team personnel who have tested positive to date.

Titans add player to Reserve/COVID-19 List Details 📰 » https://t.co/p6q00N4a8e — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 30, 2020

Finally, on Wednesday evening we learned—via Andrew Marchand of the New York Post—that the league is hoping to reschedule the game for either Monday or Tuesday and that it will be televised nationally on CBS, the same network which was slated to broadcast the game in its originally scheduled time slot.

There are two proposed time slots. Monday at 5 p.m. or Tuesday at 6 or 7 p.m.

The rescheduled Steelers-Titans game is expected to be on national TV on CBS, according to sources. It will be either on Monday at 5 p.m. or Tuesday at 6 or 7 p.m. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) October 1, 2020

According to Marchand, the NFL prefers to play to the game on Monday, as it’s better for maintaining competitive balance. But CBS would prefer starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, so it’s evening news broadcasts aren’t impacted.

I should add the NFL preference is Monday for competitive balance. For CBS, a 7 pm start would be better as it wouldn't impact its news programs and it would be a later standalone broadcast window. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) October 1, 2020

If Steelers-Titans is played on Monday it would create a Monday Night Football doubleheader, with the Green Bay Packers already scheduled to host the Atlanta Falcons at 8:15 ET (ESPN).

Titans-Steelers on Tuesday Would Conflict with Nashville SC Match

But it’s probably safe to say that Major League Soccer’s Nashville franchise would prefer that the Steelers-Titans game is played on Monday night. ESPN’s Chase McCabe reminds us that Nashville SC has a home game at Nissan Stadium on Tuesday evening.

So the #NFL is saying it could be either Monday or Tuesday for the #Titans and #Steelers. Nashville SC has a game scheduled at NIssan Stadium for Tuesday night. — Chase McCabe (@ChaseOnGame) September 30, 2020

Specifically, Nashville SC is scheduled to host Minnesota United FC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

Presumably, the NFL and the Titans have the power to force Nashville SC and Major League Soccer to alter its schedule, as the stadium conflict has barely triggered a mention in media circles.

