Steelers-Titans: TV Network, Possible Game Times Revealed

Steelers-Titans: TV Network, Possible Game Times Revealed

  • Shares
  • Updated
James-Washington-Steelers

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images James Washington #13 of the Pittsburgh Steelers struts into the end zone past LeShaun Sims #36 of the Tennessee Titans during a preseason game at Nissan Stadium on August 25, 2019.

On Wednesday morning we learned that the Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, was postponed in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak among Titans players and personnel. On Wednesday afternoon, the Titans added a fourth player to the team’s COVID-19 Reserve list, making a total of nine players and team personnel who have tested positive to date.

Finally, on Wednesday evening we learned—via Andrew Marchand of the New York Post—that the league is hoping to reschedule the game for either Monday or Tuesday and that it will be televised nationally on CBS, the same network which was slated to broadcast the game in its originally scheduled time slot.

There are two proposed time slots. Monday at 5 p.m. or Tuesday at 6 or 7 p.m.

According to Marchand, the NFL prefers to play to the game on Monday, as it’s better for maintaining competitive balance. But CBS would prefer starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, so it’s evening news broadcasts aren’t impacted.

If Steelers-Titans is played on Monday it would create a Monday Night Football doubleheader, with the Green Bay Packers already scheduled to host the Atlanta Falcons at 8:15 ET (ESPN).

Titans-Steelers on Tuesday Would Conflict with Nashville SC Match

But it’s probably safe to say that Major League Soccer’s Nashville franchise would prefer that the Steelers-Titans game is played on Monday night. ESPN’s Chase McCabe reminds us that Nashville SC has a home game at Nissan Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Specifically, Nashville SC is scheduled to host Minnesota United FC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

Presumably, the NFL and the Titans have the power to force Nashville SC and Major League Soccer to alter its schedule, as the stadium conflict has barely triggered a mention in media circles.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster ‘Would Mind’ Playing With Jets QB Sam Darnold

Read More
, , ,