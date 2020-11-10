Ben Roethlisberger, 3 Other Steelers Placed on COVID-19 List

On Monday the Pittsburgh Steelers placed tight end Vance McDonald on the team’s COVID-19 list.

On Tuesday morning that list got longer as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and three other Steelers players were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The other three players are: Reserve offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, backup running back Jaylen Samuels and inside linebacker Vince Williams.

According to the team’s statement, “the players will need to pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week before they are potentially eligible to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.”

The players in question are permitted to take part in virtual meetings.

Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger at ‘High-Risk’

According to Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Roethlisberger has been deemed a “high-risk contact.” As such, he “must be isolated for five days after his last interaction with [Vance] McDonald.”

Ben Roethlisberger is among the Steelers placed on the Covid-19/Reserve list, the Steelers announce. He’s deemed a “high-risk” contact and must be isolated for five days after his last interaction with McDonald. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 10, 2020

Being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list this morning doesn’t necessarily preclude Roethlisberger from starting against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

As noted by ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, if he passes all COVID-19 tests this week, he could come off the list on Saturday and play on Sunday.

Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger was deemed a high-risk, close contact, per source. Provided he passes COVID tests this week, he would be eligible to come off the list Saturday and play Sunday against the Bengals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2020

However, like Vince Williams and the other Steelers players on the COVID-19 list, he would have to do so without practicing with the team, as he is not permitted in the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex until at least Saturday.

Jaylen Samuels Has Already Had COVID-19

The inclusion of running back Jaylen Samuels on the COVID-19 list is perhaps most notable of all. During the summer Samuels revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 but claimed that he did not experience any symptoms. He was placed on the COVID-19 list on August 2 and did not come off it until August 13.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

• Mike Tomlin Explains Decision to Bypass Late-Game Field Goal vs. Cowboys