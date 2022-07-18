Steelers Fans React to Deshaun Watson’s Rumored Suspension Sentence

The story of Deshaun Watson allegedly assaulting or harassing 24 women during his time with the Houston Texans has dominated headlines this 2022 NFL offseason, and Pittsburgh Steelers fans are watching the saga closely.

We remember a time all too well when a certain Steelers quarterback, by the name of Ben Roethlisberger, found himself in hot water after he was accused of sexual assault in 2008 and 2010.

Charges were never brought against Roethlisberger, and both cases were dismissed. Still, Roethlisberger was suspended for the first six games of the 2010 season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. A week before the Steelers’ Sept. 12 opener, Commissioner Roger Goodell reduced the ban to four games.

Though Roethlisberger was not found guilty of any wrongdoing, the allegations are forever part of the now-retired quarterback’s reputation. Recollections of the 14- and 12-year-old accusations resurfaced when the Watson details were first made public in 2020 but are becoming more hotly debated as a ruling draws near.

Steelers Fans React

The parallels between Ben Roethlisberger and Deshaun Watson’s incidents start and stop with the nature of the accusations: sexual assault. The women who have come out so far against Watson total 24 (he reached settlements) with 20. Some fans believe that if Roethlisberger’s sentence was four games, Watson’s punishment should be more severe due to the number of allegations.

As Andrew Beaton of The Wall Street Journal reported on June 25, the NFL is pushing for an indefinite ban that would “last no shorter than one year.” Watson’s team, of course, argued for a lesser penalty.

On July 15, the New York Times reported: “If (retired federal judge Sue) Robinson finds that Watson did not violate the league’s policy, his case will be closed. If she does discipline Watson, either side may appeal the extent of the penalty she hands down, and N.F.L. Commissioner Roger Goodell or a person he chooses would make the final ruling.”

Until a decision is made (which may or may not be before Browns training camp opens on July 27), only speculation on the sentence can be reported.

PSA: nobody really knows how Sue L Robinson will rule regarding Deshaun Watson and a possible suspension. People keep throwing out a potential number of games like it's fact, but the reality is that it is all just speculation as to how they think she will rule. #Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) July 12, 2022

While the suspension could certainly be indefinite, ESPN Cleveland tweeted on July 12 that “reliable sources” tell Browns insider Tony Rizzo that it’ll be four to six games for Watson.

Listen, I'm no #Steelers apologist, but if Ben Roethlisberger got suspended 4 games for 2 accusations of sexual misconduct, shouldn't Deshaun Watson get significantly more for 24 accusations? #DeshaunWatson #NFL — Chuck Curti (@Chuck_Curti) June 28, 2022

Given the sensitive subject matter of women’s rights, especially as of late, if Watson gets off with a light sentence, the NFL will hear about it.

Wow. Only 4-6 game suspension for @deshaunwatson?? An actual disgusting fucking predator? Just say you don’t care about women @NFL — H F (@heatherafx) July 15, 2022

One fan urges the NFL to “make it make sense,” citing Roethlisberger’s sentence.

Ben Roethlisberger had 2 civil suits against him.. Both of them settled… And he originally was given 6 games that later got reduced to 4… 🙄 Deshaun Watson has what 25?!?!? MAKE IT MAKE SENSE @NFL https://t.co/LmkKYOwaTY — Kellen Gursky (@K_Gursky34) July 12, 2022

Another fan did simple math to find “some justice” in the matter.

If Ben Roethlisberger could serve a 4 game suspension in 2010 for his misconduct, then shouldn't Deshaun Watson serve at least 4 games for each of his? I mean that would be about 80 games then right? I mean let's have some justice here. #NFL #RogerGoodell — Kidicus (@kidicus) June 29, 2022

When Plaxico Burress was a member of the New York Giants, he accidentally shot himself in the leg in a Manhattan nightclub on a Saturday in 2008. The punishment came swiftly, as the NFL announced his four-game suspension the following Tuesday.

While there’s no debate that Watson’s fate is taking a long time to determine, the case isn’t as cut-and-dry as Burress’ was.

Plaxico Burress SHOT HIMSELF and got suspended within TWO days. Deshaun Watson sexually assaulted 30 women and we’re at 16 months with no decision made on a suspension… What a world we live in. — Elvin Ryan (@ElvinRyan_FF) July 16, 2022

No argument with the fan who says, “Steelers fans are f—— obsessed with Deshaun Watson.”

Steelers fans are fucking obsessed with Deshaun Watson. — Kyle Gruber (@NimbusHex) July 11, 2022

For Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley, the punishment certainly doesn’t fit the crime. Ridley was suspended in March for an entire season for betting on football.

If Calvin Ridley got a year suspension for gambling Deshaun Watson better be suspended a year minimum. — Steeler Scott (@stats_t) July 13, 2022

Deshaun Watson when he sees the fanbase that despised Big Ben for 13 years cheer for him after the suspension 😭#Browns #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/eZhjBrwhlx — PickensBurgh🫡 (@PickensBurgh) July 15, 2022

What Does Deshaun Watson’s Potential Ban Means for Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 (Sept. 22) and the regular-season finale in January 2023. If Deshaun Watson is suspended for only four to six games, Pittsburgh will likely have to defend veteran Jacoby Brissett. Though there are rumblings of Cleveland bringing in another veteran depending on the case’s outcome, the former Patriots/Colts/Dolphins quarterback is currently second behind Watson.

Should the NFL hand down an indefinite suspension, the Steelers won’t have to deal with Watson in the 2022 season.

The Steelers are 1-0 versus the Watson-era Houston Texans. The two teams last faced each other in Week 2 of 2020, and Pittsburgh had to claw its way to victory. Running back James Conner scored on a 12-yard run in the game’s final six minutes to give the Steelers the lead, 28-21. The defense held Houston off — including an 11-yard sack on Watson from T.J. Watt — to secure the win.