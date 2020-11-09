Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger Has Message for Cowboys Fans

On Sunday the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers departed AT&T Stadium with a 24-19 win over the Cowboys, dropping Dallas to a record of 2-7. In his post-game press conference, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger repeated a lot of what he’s said in other media appearances in recent weeks.

For example, he said, “I was really proud of the way the guys fought,” and “I don’t want to let my guys down.” He also stated: “I just need to play better. I am not converting the throws I need to.”

But in the midst of talking about the struggles of the offense—not to mention providing some insight as to what happened to his knee in the first half (see below)—he took a moment to troll Cowboys Nation.

The World (According to Ben Roethlisberger)

“It’s the NFL, there’s no easy games. We’re the Pittsburgh Steelers, we know everyone is coming for us,” he began, before taking a verbal detour. “I’m not trying to take any shots at anybody, but if you didn’t know who America’s Team was, you should have seen the stands and all the Terrible Towels. Dallas may be America’s Team but we’ll be the World’s Team. We’ve got fans everywhere and they are the best in the world.”

That may not sit well with the Dallas fan base. Cowboys fans might also not appreciate how Dallas was the NFL’s second choice to become “America’s Team,” behind—who else—the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It should be noted that Roethlisberger wasn’t in any way disrespecting the Dallas Cowboys football team.

“It’s a good team. I don’t care what their record says,” he noted. “I was talking to [Steelers left tackle] Al [Villanueva] afterwards and said that might be the best pass-rush defense…. Give [the Cowboys] a lot of credit.”

Ben Roethlisberger on his First-Half Knee Injury

As noted above, Roethlisberger also took a moment to address what happened to his knee shortly before halftime, when he was whiplashed by two defenders.

“Someone hit me right on the side of the knee and it felt like it kinda bent my knee a little bit,” said Roethlisberger. “That’s part of the game of football; guys get hit all the time. I just had some discomfort so we thought at the end of the half we’ll head in [early] to get it looked at. Doc just wanted me to keep him updated in the second half, so I was just keeping it loose, keeping it warm.”

Later, when another reporter inquired whether he expected the knee to remain an issue going forward he simply responded: “No, I’ll be fine. Thank you for asking.”

You can watch Roethlisberger’s post-game press conference in its entirety below:

Postgame Press Conference (Week 9 at Dallas Cowboys): Ben RoethlisbergerBen Roethlisberger on the win over the Dallas Cowboys, his knee, slow starts Ben Roethlisberger addresses the media after the Pittsburgh Steelers win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9. #HereWeGo #Steelers #SteelersWin Like our content? Want more? Be sure to subscribe to the Pittsburgh Steelers YT Channel: https://goo.gl/nAd4J2 Are you craving even more Steelers… 2020-11-09T02:06:43Z

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Also Read:

• Steelers Sign Run-Stuffing Defensive Tackle

• How Close Did the Cowboys Come to Drafting T.J. Watt?

• Ex-Steelers LB Designated for Return by Broncos

• Mike Tomlin, Steelers Hit with Fines for Game-Day Violations

• Steelers Make Time-Sensitive Roster Move, Place LB on Injured Reserve