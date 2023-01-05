Ben Roethlisberger Relives Sticking It to Ravens’ John Harbaugh: ‘Great Feeling’

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens rivalry cuts deep. Just ask former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger talked about the newest chapter in the Steelers-Ravens rivalry on the latest episode of his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, on January 4.

“Big Ben” describing the Steelers-Ravens showdown didn’t sound all that different than what the average Pittsburgher might say about the matchup. The retired quarterback was particularly relatable when discussing the pleasure he took seeing Ravens coach John Harbaugh distraught after the Steelers victory.

“To see Coach Harbaugh, who I have a lot of respect for, Miami [of Ohio] guy, to see his face at the end of that game, just the like … the devastating [look], was just like, ‘Oh man,’ That’s such a great feeling as a Steelers fan and ex-player,” said Roethlisberger.

Every diehard Steelers fan likely knows the look Roethlisberger is describing.

Steelers-Ravens Rivalry in Baltimore

There’s a lot of mutual respect between the Steelers and Ravens, but it’s also pretty obvious that both franchises want to beat the other badly.

Coming into this season, the Steelers had won four straight in the rivalry. In response, Harbaugh seemed to emphasize more than ever how important the games are against Pittsburgh.

“You aren’t a Raven until you beat the Steelers,” Harbaugh reportedly told his players in the locker room according to the CBS broadcast crew of the December 11 matchup.

The Ravens won that day in Pittsburgh, but the Steelers returned the favor in Baltimore during Week 17 to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Steelers have won five out of six, including three straight, in Baltimore. For a long time, though, the Steelers didn’t have a lot of success at M&T Bank Stadium.

On his latest podcast episode, Roethlisberger talked about the intensity the rivalry when the teams meet in Baltimore, especially under the lights.

“That place is nuts,” Roethlisberger said. “It’s so much fun, and so awful all in the same moment to play at that place on primetime.”

Again, it’s probably safe to say Steelers fans can relate.

Roethlisberger’s Success in Baltimore

One of the more memorable road matchups against the Ravens in the “Big Ben” era came in 2010.

Roethlisberger broke his nose in the game but didn’t leave the contest. The Steelers trailed by 4 with under 4 minutes remaining in regulation, but a Troy Polamalu strip sack and recovery from LaMarr Woodley set up the Steelers offense at the Ravens 9-yard line. Roethlisberger tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to running back Isaac Redman 3 plays later.

Sound eerily familiar?

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw a touchdown to running back Najee Harris while also down 4 on January 1. Only Pickett slightly edged Roethlisberger, as his pass came from the 10-yard line.

The Steelers won both games by 3, and Harbaugh probably had the same looking face after each contest.

Roethlisberger grew familiar with the “devastated-looking” Harbaugh over the course of his career. Roethlisberger went 17-10 versus the Ravens, including 14-7 versus Harbaugh.

The Ravens coach, though, has gotten the better of the Steelers without Roethlisberger over the years. During Roethlisberger’s career, Harbaugh posted a 6-1 mark against Pittsburgh when “Big Ben” didn’t play.

But with the arrival of Pickett, the hope in Pittsburgh is that No. 8 will grow just as familiar with the “devastated-looking” Harbaugh face as No. 7 did.