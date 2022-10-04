Steelers Super Bowl Champ Sends Message to Kenny Pickett

A new era has officially begun for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Head coach Mike Tomlin named Kenny Pickett the starting quarterback for their upcoming Oct. 9 battle versus the 3-1 Buffalo Bills.

The Mitch Trubisky experience was short-lived. The Steelers had valid intentions when they signed him to be a bridge quarterback as Pickett developed, but it play out how they envisioned it would.

One scenario that probably played out better than the Pittsburgh Steelers could’ve imagined is the career of their former franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger is now in the role of mentor, something he had no interest in doing with Mason Rudolph in Pittsburgh. I suppose it’s a little different now that he’s on the outside looking in.

“Actually, Kenny just texted me a little bit ago,” Roethlisberger shared during a recent episode Footbahlin’ with Ben Roethlisberger podcast. “I was texting him, just telling him to keep his head up.”

Pickett’s first game was a tough loss, but one that will only make him stronger. It’s easy to tell from the way the rookie carries himself on the field, that he’ll use it as motivation heading into Buffalo.

The Ben Roethlisberger era happened in a similar fashion to Kenny Pickett. Though Tommy Maddox wasn’t pulled but injured when Roethlisberger stepped in versus the Baltimore Ravens.

And their stats are similar, too. The Steelers Super Bowl champ recalled that late summer day in Baltimore.

“Someone just corrected me … I thought I threw an interception on my first NFL pass,” Roethlisberger said. “It was actually my second. But I did tell Kenny, ‘Hey, listen, I did it, too. You’ll be fine.’”

Like any resilient quarterback, Pickett didn’t let the interception faze him. He followed up the lapse in judgment (throwing into double coverage) with back-to-back rushing touchdowns — a record by a rookie.

Kenny Pickett is the only quarterback in NFL history (since 1950) to score two rushing touchdowns in his first NFL game. — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) October 2, 2022

But on Pittsburgh’s second drive of the fourth quarter, it happened again as Pickett took his team into Jets territory.

“I think he’s beating himself up a little bit on the [second] interception,” Roethlisberger shared. “Kenny texted me like, ‘I gotta throw that one away.’ And I’m like, ‘Listen, you’re talking to a guy that rarely ever threw a ball away, so, you know, just go play with confidence.’”

Pickett’s third interception was on a Hail Mary pass, which is intercepted nearly 20 percent of the time or eight times more frequent than a touchdown.

Kenny Pickett isn’t the only QB to throw 3 or more interceptions in his NFL debut. Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, and Peyton Manning are just some of those who did the same. Doesn’t really mean anything to his future growth in the grand scheme of things. — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) October 3, 2022

No matter the result, Roethlisberger was surprised the switched happened at all.

Ben Roethlisberger ‘Surprised’ by Switch to Kenny Pickett

“I was really surprised,” said Ben Roethlisberger. “I heard the sideline reporter say, ‘I talked to Coach Tomlin at half. He said [something along the lines] of a change could happen.’ I was like, ‘No way.’ Not mid-game.”

“I always felt, too, that if you made the switch, you almost have to stay with it. You can’t go back and forth because you’ll crush confidence. I just don’t think you can. I mean, you could. I don’t know if it’s the smart move.

“Now, you gotta stick with it.”

While Roethlisberger believes the Steelers have to stick to their Pickett guns, he’s a little ambivalent.

Pittsburgh’s upcoming schedule starts in hostile Buffalo Bills territory, continues Week 6 against Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and prime time versus the Miami Dolphins. Oct. 30, the final week of the season’s first half, is in Philadelphia against the NFL’s only undefeated team, the Eagles.

“It’s going to be interesting to see where they go now. Are they going to go back [to Trubisky]?” Roethlisberger said. “I don’t think they can go back, but maybe Mike will. The games coming up, like Buffalo, Tampa, the Dolphins, and I think the Eagles are the next four. Like, that’s a crazy schedule.

“Do you want a vet in there or do you want a rookie? Did he create enough of a spark for the offense to keep it going? It seems like some of the guys felt that way. I just don’t think you can go back and forth now.”

There was no doubt that Mike Tomlin would stick with his decision to keep Mitch Trubisky on the bench in favor of Kenny Pickett. While he took a non-committal stance in his postgame press conference, Tomlin confirmed on Oct. 4 that Pickett will start versus the Buffalo Bills.

“When he came out, it was like, ‘Kenny’s coming!’” Roethlisberger said.

“And I was surprised. Because I didn’t think that Mitch was… To me, the whole offense was stagnant. It wasn’t like it was Mitch’s [fault]. I mean, they were this far away [makes hand gesture to show how close] from Diontae’s toe being on the line. The whole offense looked stagnant to me.

“They’re not running the ball real well, there’s nothing really going on, but to me, when you pull him –– I get what you’re trying to do. You’re trying to create a spark.”

“Spark” is the word of the week. Tomlin used it twice in his postgame press conference to backup his decision to put Pickett in the game.

That was the phrase after the game, too. Tomlin said in his post-game press conference he was looking to create “a spark” with Pickett. Does Roethlisberger feel the rookie accomplished that mission?

Yes –– but there’s a catch of sorts.

“Which I think it [the spark] happened,” Roethlisberger said. “You will get a spark. When you put someone new in there at a position like that, it’s going to create some sort of a spark. It’s going to create energy. It’s going to do that. So you going to naturally, a lot of times, get that like, ‘Let’s go!’ And you got that.

“But in my opinion, I didn’t know that it needed to happen. But Mike’s the coach. He did it. It seemed like it energized –– I heard that the stadium was crazy loud. It obviously energized the defense, the fans, the offense. Minkah gets that [near] pick-six. Everything’s kind of falling into place.”