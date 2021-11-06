Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger ‘Managing’ New Shoulder Injury

Early Saturday afternoon Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided an update on the injury status of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger heading into Monday night’s showdown against the Chicago Bears. Specifically asked about the extent of the right shoulder injury that first appeared on Friday’s injury/practice participation report, Tomlin sidestepped the question.

Tomlin on Ben Roethlisberger’s injury, says it’s something they’re managing https://t.co/kPMoryQZK0 pic.twitter.com/PBCnrlmUvU — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 6, 2021

“Ben’s playing. It’s just things to manage,” he said, perhaps also referring to the pectoral and hip injuries that have plagued Roethlisberger in recent weeks.

“He’s been doing it a long time, I’ve been doing it a long time with him. We generally do a good job of communicating and managing such things. You should anticipate him playing.”

That hardly a comforting answer, especially since Roethlisberger looked “extremely old” while trying to play through multiple ailments earlier this season. The pectoral issue first came to light prior to the Week 3 game against the Bengals and the hip injury was revealed prior to the Week 5 contest against the Broncos.

It’s also perhaps worth noting that Tomlin said he gave free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick “the day off” on Saturday, this according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN, who indicates that Fitzpatrick is also expected to play on Monday night.

Mike Tomlin also said he gave Minkah Fitzpatrick the day off today, says practice report will reveal more, but he’s also expected to play Monday. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 6, 2021

Kicker Chris Boswell Expected to Play Against the Bears

If there’s good news from Saturday, it’s that placekicker Chris Boswell appears to be on track to return to the lineup against Chicago. Boswell was limited in practice on Thursday (concussion) but was a full participant on Friday.

Boswell suffered his concussion on a failed fake field attempt last Sunday against the Browns, a play call that was widely criticized by fans and media alike.

On November 2, the Steelers signed former Jacksonville Jaguars placekicker Josh Lambo to the practice squad, as insurance in case Boswell can’t suit up. A day later, Boswell was one of three Steelers named to Pro Football Focus’ midseason All-Pro team, alongside defensive lineman Cam Heyward and outside linebacker T.J. Watt, with Heyward the lone first-teamer.

Any Steelers Ruled Out For Monday Night?

Thus far, no Steelers have officially been ruled out of the Bears game, though that could change between now and Monday.

Cam Heyward was limited in practice on Thursday with an ankle injury but was a full participant on Friday. Tight end Eric Ebron did not practice on Thursday (ankle), but was a limited participant on Friday. Offensive lineman B.J. Finney’s status is most in doubt, as he was limited on Thursday with a back issue and did not practice at all on Friday.

