Steelers Fans React to Ben Roethlisberger Suddenly Being Ruled Out

Late on Saturday, November 13, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they were putting their star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. He tested positive for the virus and would not play versus the Detroit Lions.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team, took a test and was positive for the virus. “A great example of a player doing the right thing and preventing spread. Tough to self-report but a strong leadership move overall,” Rapoport tweeted.

The backstory: #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team, took a test and was positive for COVID-19, source said. A great example of a player doing the right thing and preventing spread. Tough to self-report but a strong leadership move overall. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021

According to the Steelers injury report, Roethlisberger did not practice most of the week due to injuries, and backup Mason Rudolph took most of the reps with the first team. He is expected to get his first start of the 2021 NFL season.

The Fallout

Ahead of Week 9, in the days that followed the Aaron Rodgers unvaccinated drama, Roethlisberger appeared on The Dan Patrick Show. He noted that he is fully vaccinated and spoke briefly about the COVID-19 protocol that he and players adhere to daily at the Steelers facilities.

Big Ben shows us his tracer, tells us he's vaccinated, and about the safety protocol he goes through daily at the #Steelers facility. pic.twitter.com/WD3MxepA5N — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) November 5, 2021

Roethlisberger shared that the only time he removes his tracer is to shower. “You better have it on you. If you leave it in your locker for a second, they’re going to bring it to you. I don’t want to get fined, so I keep my tracer on.”

The tracer could end up revealing close contacts of Roethlisberger, who did practice fully on Friday, November 12, which raises cause for concern about a potential spread of the virus. Per protocol, the team will take COVID-19 tests on Sunday morning; there is a possibility that other players could test positive before the game.

As noted by the NFL COVID protocol policy, vaccinated individuals who are asymptomatic may return to team facilities once they return consecutive negative laboratory PCR tests taken at least 24 hours apart. Vaccinated and symptomatic individuals must return two negative tests 24 hours apart and must be asymptomatic for 24 hours. If vaccinated individuals don’t produce two consecutive negative tests, they may return after 10 days.

If all goes well, Roethlisberger should return in time for Week 11 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Steelers Fans React to Roethlisberger on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Steeler Nation took to Twitter to share their feelings on Roethlisberger testing positive and being ruled out versus the winless Detroit Lions.

It’s very important to remember at this time that Ben Roethlisberger is an actual human being, and not a robot QB here to solely appease fans. The priority is his health. We wish Ben and anyone impacted by his status a healthy and speedy recovery. #Steelers — Mike Nicastro (@MikedUpSports1) November 14, 2021

When you wake up and have to come to the realization it’s mason Rudolph that is starting for Ben Roethlisberger today😭<<<<<<< — Matt Canada hate account (5-3) ✨🖤 (@x00_Amanda_x00) November 14, 2021

Hey, at least it’s not your birthday.

I have to watch Mason Rudolph on my birthday. Yay me. — SxJ (@OffSZNSports) November 14, 2021

The Steelers have barely beaten teams that are only slightly better than the Lions…

I mean if it has to be any game I guess it’s better it’s this one? Why do I feel total dread?? https://t.co/WgnAlPNZO9 — LeeAnn Lowman (@HollywoodLowman) November 14, 2021

Jessie Marie traveled from Maine to Pittsburgh to watch Ben Roethlisberger play.

I’m so sad I won’t get to see you today, but most importantly please get better soon 💛🖤💛🖤 @_BigBen7 pic.twitter.com/Fqj64DKDdL — Jessie Marie (@Joycestacy13) November 14, 2021

I did manage to find a few Steelers fans with confidence in Mason Rudolph.

I hope Ben makes a fast and full recovery. His health and wellbeing are more important than any game. Until he is well enough to return, every #Steelers fan should be 100% behind Mason Rudolph to succeed. We need this win tomorrow, and I believe Mason can get the job done. — Scott Juba (@ScottJuba) November 14, 2021

I think Mason Rudolph will do great vs the Lions. He has LOT to prove, and it's an audition for 2022. — J🍩ey Bag 🍩f D🍩nuts 🍩 (@joeybagovdonuts) November 14, 2021

Steelers fans aren’t the only ones upset that Rudolph is starting.

Dwayne Haskins when the Steelers announced that Mason Rudolph is starting because of Ben Roethlisberger being out pic.twitter.com/bGtja2Yyjj — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) November 14, 2021

