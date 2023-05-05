Bill Belichick Wanted to ‘F*** the Jets’ in Draft Trade With Steelers: NFL GM

The rivalry between the New England Patriots and New York Jets is so thick you can cut it with a knife. Bill Belichick has had a special kind of hate for the Jets since resigning as their head coach in 2000. He serves as the Patriots’ general manager and on day one of the 2023 NFL draft, he really stuck it to Gang Green.

It was well-known that the Jets had a particular interest in offensive tackle Broderick Jones. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound lineman would’ve looked really good protecting their new golden boy Aaron Rodgers. And with a fledgling line, a top-tier tackle is exactly what New York needed.

Belichick personally saw to it that his rival would not get the player they so coveted and were mere minutes away from selecting with their first-overall pick at No. 15. In the draft day trade, the Patriots swapped first-round picks with the Pittsburgh Steelers and received a 2023 fourth-rounder (No. 120 overall). The Steelers moved up to No. 14 and grabbed their guy.

“They should have had to give up a [third-round pick] and not a four to move up there,” one NFL general manager said anonymously to The Washington Post. “Belichick did it just to f*** the Jets. He sold low because he knew the Steelers were going to take the kid the Jets wanted to take.”

"It appeared to some rival executives and general managers that Pittsburgh was granted easy access to OL Broderick Jones, specifically to keep him away from the Jets, for whom Belichick has no love and whose draft he would eagerly attempt to derail" More:https://t.co/9OOGMMBwcB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 4, 2023

And sell low, he did. According to the NFL draft chart, which assigns value points to selections, the No. 14 overall pick is worth 1,100 points and No. 17 overall 950 points. For it to be an even trade, the Steelers would’ve had to make up for the 150-point differential with an additional late pick or a higher third-rounder, as the general manager suggested. Instead, the pick Pittsburgh gave (No. 120) was worth only 54 points.

Belichick’s evil plan worked out perfectly in his eyes and that’s all that mattered. New England obviously didn’t want Jones, but had their eye on (and got) cornerback Christian Gonzalez.